SEVENTEEN concert accident: Fans injured after fireworks misfire into crowd. HYBE yet to respond

SEVENTEEN's recent concert took a dangerous and unexpected turn on Saturday night when a pyrotechnic malfunction resulted in fireworks being fired directly into the audience. The incident, which occurred during the group’s final stage performance, left several fans injured and others visibly shaken.

Fireworks misfire at SEVENTEEN's concert, hits fans According to reports, the mishap happened during what was meant to be a high-energy finale. Pyrotechnics designed to launch upwards instead veered into the seating area due to what concert organisers are calling a “technical error.” The fireworks, instead of soaring above the stage, shot out horizontally and fell near or onto fans in certain sections of the venue.

Footage and photos quickly spread across social media, showing chaos in the crowd as sparks rained down and people ducked or ran for cover.

One fan, commenting on social media, said:

“The fireworks time was really great, but the fireworks were falling right in front of our eyes, so if we get hit wrong, it feels like we could get burns or get blinded… All the people in our section passed out (sic).”

Another added, “The fireworks went off right in front of me. I was so startled.”

While the full number of those injured has not been confirmed, eyewitness accounts suggest that more than a few attendees may have suffered minor burns, breathing difficulties, or stress-related injuries during the incident. Some fans reported requiring medical attention.

As of now, HYBE and Pledis Entertainment, the agencies representing SEVENTEEN, has not released an official statement regarding the malfunction. Fans have taken to online platforms demanding accountability, clear communication, and urgent improvements in crowd safety and technical checks at live events.

The absence of an immediate response has fuelled criticism, with many questioning how a show of this scale could experience such a critical safety failure.