Shabana Azmi diagnosed with swine flu days after asthma attack during CJP protest, in isolation for five days

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi was visibly missing at the recent protest which took place at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Friday in solidarity with Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Reports suggest that she skipped the protest as she has been diagnosed with swine flu. The developments were confirmed by her team, revealing that she has been advised to recuperate in isolation.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, Shabana Azmi contracted swine flu before she could join the ongoing protest in Mumbai. Previously, she was seen joining thousands of protestors for the Chalo Sansad march on 20 July in Delhi. Alongside her, actor Prakash Raj was also seen.
Now, after being down with the flu, she is expected to remain missing from the protests. According to her team, Azmi is down with a high fever of 102 degrees. She is currently under medical supervision.
“Shabana ji was meant to go to the protest today, but she has contracted swine flu with 102 fever and has been advised rest by the doctor,” read a statement from her team, as quoted by the news outlet.
Reportedly, she is in isolation for five days.
(this is a developing story)
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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