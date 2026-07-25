Shabana Azmi diagnosed with swine flu days after asthma attack during CJP protest, in isolation for five days

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi was visibly missing at the recent protest which took place at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Friday in solidarity with Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Reports suggest that she skipped the protest as she has been diagnosed with swine flu. The developments were confirmed by her team, revealing that she has been advised to recuperate in isolation.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, Shabana Azmi contracted swine flu before she could join the ongoing protest in Mumbai. Previously, she was seen joining thousands of protestors for the Chalo Sansad march on 20 July in Delhi. Alongside her, actor Prakash Raj was also seen.
Now, after being down with the flu, she is expected to remain missing from the protests. According to her team, Azmi is down with a high fever of 102 degrees. She is currently under medical supervision.
“Shabana ji was meant to go to the protest today, but she has contracted swine flu with 102 fever and has been advised rest by the doctor,” read a statement from her team, as quoted by the news outlet.
Reportedly, she is in isolation for five days.
(this is a developing story)