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Shabana Azmi diagnosed with swine flu days after asthma attack during CJP protest, in isolation for five days

Shabana Azmi participated in Monday's Chalo Sansad protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi. She previously said that she suffered an asthma attack after being exposed to tear gas during the protest.

Sneha Biswas
Published25 Jul 2026, 11:57 AM IST
Actor Shabana Azmi during the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest in Delhi.
Actor Shabana Azmi during the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest in Delhi.(PTI)
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Veteran actor Shabana Azmi was visibly missing at the recent protest which took place at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Friday in solidarity with Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Reports suggest that she skipped the protest as she has been diagnosed with swine flu. The developments were confirmed by her team, revealing that she has been advised to recuperate in isolation.

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Shabana Azmi contracts swine flu

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Shabana Azmi contracted swine flu before she could join the ongoing protest in Mumbai. Previously, she was seen joining thousands of protestors for the Chalo Sansad march on 20 July in Delhi. Alongside her, actor Prakash Raj was also seen.

Now, after being down with the flu, she is expected to remain missing from the protests. According to her team, Azmi is down with a high fever of 102 degrees. She is currently under medical supervision.

“Shabana ji was meant to go to the protest today, but she has contracted swine flu with 102 fever and has been advised rest by the doctor,” read a statement from her team, as quoted by the news outlet.

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Reportedly, she is in isolation for five days.

(this is a developing story)

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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