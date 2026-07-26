Shagufta Ali reveals she hid Stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis to avoid losing work: ‘Industry wale aisa karne lagte hai’

Veteran TV actor Shagufta Ali opened up about the difficult phase of her life when she struggled financially during her cancer diagnosis. She had stage three breast cancer and ran out of money after using her savings. She said that she couldn't tell people about her health for fear of not getting work from the industry.

When Shagufta Ali was diagnosed with breast cancer Talking to Siddharth Kannan, Shagufta Ali explained why she had to hide her health crisis. She recalled being told that telling people about her cancer would affect her work and career. She said that she had no choice but to hide it from others as she needed work.

Shagufta Ali said, “Uss zamaane mein uss cheez ko ye kaha jaata tha ki nahi nahi nahi nahi nahi, batana nahi batana. Bilkul don't talk about it and don't speak about it. Nahi toh kaam milna. Phir wahi darr, dara diya ki kaam nahi milega. Phir industry waale aisa karne lagte hain, aisa behave karte hain, aisa behave karte hain. Toh nahi bataya tha maine (Back then, the prevailing attitude was—no, no, no—you simply couldn't talk about it. You absolutely weren't supposed to mention it; otherwise, you wouldn't get work. There was that fear—the threat that work would dry up. People in the entertainment industry would start acting or behaving in certain ways. So, I didn't say anything.)"

Shagufta Ali continued on the topic and revealed that she sold her jewellery and car to sustain herself during the financial crisis. However, she said that she was judged by people for not having ‘enough savings.’

People reacted to Shagufta Ali's financial troubles She added, "When I started facing difficulties from 2017 onwards, people began questioning me, saying, 'Didn't you have any savings?' Of course I did. I had plenty of savings, and that's exactly what I used all these years. I'm not an Ambani, Tata or Adani, am I? It's not like my money would never run out. How much savings do you think I could possibly have? I'm a television actor. I'm the only earning member in my house. Those savings had to cover illnesses, everyday expenses, groceries, maintaining the household, everything.”

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Where is Shagufta Ali now Shagufta Ali is best known for shows like Punar Vivah, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera, Sasural Simar Ka and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She also starred in films like Kanoon Apna Apna, International Khiladi, Laila Majnu and more.

In the recent, Ali was set to star in the TV show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, in the role of Aaditya Gupta's grandmother. But, she is no longer a part of the show.