Shah Bano’s daughter serves legal notice to Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam's ‘Haq’ over alleged unauthorised portrayal

Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam’s upcoming courtroom drama Haq has run into legal trouble just days ahead of its release. According to a report by ANI, Siddiqua Begum — the daughter and legal heir of Shah Bano — has issued a legal notice to the makers, seeking an immediate halt on the film’s release, screening, and promotions.

The notice alleges the “unauthorised depiction of the personal life of the late Shah Bano Begum without the consent of her legal heirs.” It has been sent to the film’s director Suparn S. Verma, producers Junglee Pictures and Baweja Studios, as well as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Haq is reportedly inspired by the landmark 1985 Supreme Court case Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum, which became a turning point in India’s debate on women’s rights and maintenance laws. The case, filed by 62-year-old Shah Bano in 1978, saw her seek maintenance from her ex-husband, Mohammed Ahmed Khan — a prominent lawyer from Indore.

The Supreme Court eventually ruled in her favour, recognising her right to maintenance under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code. However, the Rajiv Gandhi government later passed legislation overturning the verdict, sparking a nationwide debate on gender justice and personal laws.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Yami expressed how profoundly the role resonated with her. I believe there are certain films that resonate with your personal beliefs in a sincere and fearless manner. When a compelling script like this comes my way, I feel lucky to be involved in such themes. I’ve encountered similar opportunities twice before, but this one is distinctly different — it offers a new perspective and highlights a struggle that has persisted for many years.”