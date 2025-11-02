Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday plans: SRK prepares special fan meet in Bandra — time, venue, entry pass details here

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 60th birthday today. After an intimate party on birthday eve at his Alibaug home, King Khan is prepared to attend to cheerful fans in Mumbai, as per India Today report.

The iconic actor has organised a special event in Bandra on 2 November, dedicated to his fans. As SRKians eagerly wait for the special moment to greet their favourite actor, excitement is building for the event scheduled for today evening. Let's find out exact event time, venue and entry related details.

SRK fan meet in Bandra The legendary actor will greet fan at Balgandharva Rangmandir. The grand event is reportedly scheduled for 4:00 PM. Participants holding passes distributed through his fan clubs will only be allowed access to the venue.

As fans and the media eyes a glimpse of megastar on his birthday, it is important to note that the event is exclusive. This implies that without an official invitation no access will be granted to the media or individuals. These tickets to SRK meet were handed out in advance to fan groups at the Red Chillies office during the afternoon, as per sources.

According to India Today report, the staff at Mannat were asked to clean the balcony near the gate. This is the prime location of his residence from where he waves at fans, cheering crowds outside his home. Despite the ongoing renovation work at the main building complex, it is likely that the superstar will greet his fans gathered outside his house once the official fan meet concludes.

However, Pathaan actor did not greet his fans last year from Mannat on his birthday. Although this brings some uncertainty to the development about his balcony appearance later in the day, but security has been heightened around the premises. The celebration is expected to draw more SRK admirers today, looking for a memorable afternoon and Shah Rukh's birthday look amid restricted entry to Mannat.

Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday bash Jawan actor's low-key yet intimate birthday celebration was attended by Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Ananya Pandey, Rani Mukerji and Navya Naveli Nanda, among others. For the midnight festivities, guests visited Alibaug home in the evening by ferry, according to reports.

Red Chillies, the multinational entertainment conglomerate established by SRK and his wife Gauri Khan in 2002, is commenced the Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival on 31 October the occasion of his birthday.