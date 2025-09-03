'Spirit of Punjab shall never break': Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal extend prayers to victims amid floods

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan became the latest celebrity to extend prayer and support to those affected by the Punjab floods. Heavy rains in Punjab caused severe damage, displacing people and destroying crops. The flood has affected 23 districts, impacting over 3.5 lakh people.

Shah Rukh Khan on Punjab flood victims Several visuals from the flood-hit areas have gone viral on social media

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan shared that the "spirit of Punjab shall never break."

He posted on X, formerly Twitter, “My heart goes out to those in Punjab impacted by these devastating floods. Sending prayers and strength… The spirit of Punjab shall never break… may God bless them all.”

Alia Bhatt on Punjab floods Earlier in the day, Alia Bhatt also penned an emotional note on her Instagram stories for the flood victims.

She wrote, "My heart goes out to everyone affected by the floods in Punjab. Sending love, strength and prayers to all those impacted, and gratitude to the people working tirelessly on the ground to help. May every family find the support they need to heal and rebuild."

Several other Bollywood celebs also posted about the flood.

Celebs react to Punjab floods Karan Johar added on Instagram, "It's been a tough time for our friends and family in Punjab with the brutality of the floods. Sending my prayers and strength to overcome this adversity. Please do your part in any way possible and share only verified information."

“It's truly heartbreaking to witness the distress caused by the floods in the North. My thoughts are with all those impacted. I hope assistance reaches the affected areas swiftly,” Ajay Devgn shared.

Vicky Kaushal also extended prayers, saying, "Scrolling and seeing all that's happening in Punjab and other regions in the north... villages flooded, people suffering. Praying for all those who are affected. Rabb meher bakhshē."

Sanjay Dutt also extended his support. His post read, "The devastation caused by the floods in Punjab is truly heartbreaking. Sending strength and prayers to everyone impacted. I will support in every way I can. May Babaji bless and protect all in Punjab."

Global icon Diljit Dosanjh adopted ten of the worst-hit villages in the Gurdaspur and Amritsar region amid the flood. Reports suggested that he is collaborating with NGOs and local authorities to aid people in need.

Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk also announced on Instagram that he and his team had adopted 200 homes of affected families.