Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s King locks massive ₹250 crore deal for Christmas release: Report

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are all set to reunite in the upcoming film King. The film will arrive in theatres soon. Reportedly, the film team has locked a massive deal of ₹250 crore for the theatrical release. King is to be released on the occasion of Christmas 2026.

Shah Rukh Khan's King theatrical rights sold for ₹ 250 crore: Report According to Bollywood Hungama, Pen Marudhar has acquired the all-India distribution rights of King. This is said to be the biggest theatrical deal of 2026 so far, if true.

A source told the portal, “Pen Marudhar have acquired the theatrical distribution rights of King for a sum of Rs. 250 crores. The distributor has a long standing association with Shah Rukh Khan's banner, having released films like Jawan, Dunki, Zero, Badla, Ittefaq and many more.”

“Shah Rukh Khan was looking for a strong distribution partner to navigate the competitive window, and he is looking at a wide theatrical release in the month of December all across the country,” it added.

Reportedly, the domestic rights of King witnessed several bidding from big names like A.A. Films, Jio Studios (Distribution), PVR INOX Pictures, Yash Raj Films (Distribution), and Dharma Productions (Distribution).

However, makers are yet to officially react to the claims.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan confirms romance with Deepika Padukone in King

About King King also stars Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan who made her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix release.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone announces second pregnancy with daughter Dua in adorable post

King to clash with Shakti Shalini, Dune 3, Avengers: Doomsday King is set to release on Christmas 2026. It will clash with Hollywood big-ticket like Avengers: Doomsday, Dune 3 and Jumanji.

Maddock Films' horror-comedy Shakti Shalini, starring Aneet Padda, is also said to release during the same week. Part of the Maddock supernatural universe, it is expected to release on 24 December, the same day as King.

King is directed by Siddharth Anand of Pathaan fame.

King teaser Previously, the makers unveiled a teaser from King. Revealing Khan's first look from the film, he is set to have a bold and intense avatar, hinting at a high-action plot.

In the teaser, Shah Rukh appeared in a dark and powerful avatar. He donned silver hair, blood, and a lot of chaos behind him. He held a King of Hearts card in his hand and flipped it toward the camera. He said, “Kitne khoon kiye ye yaad nahi. Ache log they ya bure kabhi pucha nahi. Bas unki aankhon me ehsas dekha, ye unki aakhri saans hai. Aur main uski wajah. Hazaar jurm, 100 deshon me badnam, duniya ne diya, sirf ek hi naam. Darr nahi deh shat hoon. (I don’t remember how many I’ve killed. Were they good or bad? I never asked. I only saw the emotions in their eyes, that this is their last breath, and I am the reason for it. A thousand crimes, notorious in a hundred countries, the world gave only one name. I am not fear, I am chaos)."