Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s King locks massive ₹250 crore deal for Christmas release: Report

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are all set to reunite in the upcoming film King. The film will arrive in theatres soon. Reportedly, the film team has locked a massive deal of ₹250 crore for the theatrical release. King is to be released on the occasion of Christmas 2026.
According to Bollywood Hungama, Pen Marudhar has acquired the all-India distribution rights of King. This is said to be the biggest theatrical deal of 2026 so far, if true.
A source told the portal, “Pen Marudhar have acquired the theatrical distribution rights of King for a sum of Rs. 250 crores. The distributor has a long standing association with Shah Rukh Khan's banner, having released films like Jawan, Dunki, Zero, Badla, Ittefaq and many more.”
“Shah Rukh Khan was looking for a strong distribution partner to navigate the competitive window, and he is looking at a wide theatrical release in the month of December all across the country,” it added.
Reportedly, the domestic rights of King witnessed several bidding from big names like A.A. Films, Jio Studios (Distribution), PVR INOX Pictures, Yash Raj Films (Distribution), and Dharma Productions (Distribution).
However, makers are yet to officially react to the claims.
King also stars Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan who made her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix release.
King is set to release on Christmas 2026. It will clash with Hollywood big-ticket like Avengers: Doomsday, Dune 3 and Jumanji.
Maddock Films' horror-comedy Shakti Shalini, starring Aneet Padda, is also said to release during the same week. Part of the Maddock supernatural universe, it is expected to release on 24 December, the same day as King.
King is directed by Siddharth Anand of Pathaan fame.
Previously, the makers unveiled a teaser from King. Revealing Khan's first look from the film, he is set to have a bold and intense avatar, hinting at a high-action plot.
In the teaser, Shah Rukh appeared in a dark and powerful avatar. He donned silver hair, blood, and a lot of chaos behind him. He held a King of Hearts card in his hand and flipped it toward the camera. He said, “Kitne khoon kiye ye yaad nahi. Ache log they ya bure kabhi pucha nahi. Bas unki aankhon me ehsas dekha, ye unki aakhri saans hai. Aur main uski wajah. Hazaar jurm, 100 deshon me badnam, duniya ne diya, sirf ek hi naam. Darr nahi deh shat hoon. (I don’t remember how many I’ve killed. Were they good or bad? I never asked. I only saw the emotions in their eyes, that this is their last breath, and I am the reason for it. A thousand crimes, notorious in a hundred countries, the world gave only one name. I am not fear, I am chaos)."
Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Suhana Khan, the film also features Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Saurabh Shukla in key roles. Arshad Warsi and Anil Kapoor are also said to be a part of King.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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