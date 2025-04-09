Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol’s DDLJ to be honoured with bronze statue in Leicester Square of London

A bronze statue of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from their iconic 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge will be soon erected at London's Leicester Square in Spring this year. First for an Indian movie, the honour was declared on Wednesday.

Advertisement

DDLJ statue in London The statue will be joining the Scenes in the Square movie trail in Leicester Square, ahead of 30 years of DDLJ.

The bronze statue will immortalise Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in their iconic DDLJ pose.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge follows the love story of RajShah Rukh Khan) and Simran (Kajol). Their star-crossed romance across Europe and India, beginning on a train from King’s Cross Station.

Leicester Square in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge What makes the statue at Leicester Square even special is its connection to the film. In DDLJ, Leicester Square features in a crucial scene when Raj and Simran unknowingly cross paths. Right before they begin their European adventure, two of Leicester Square’s iconic cinemas appear. While Raj stands outside the Vue cinema, Simran walks past the Odeon Leicester Square.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol statue next to Harry Potter, Mr. Bean, Paddington, Batman Their statue will be positioned along the eastern terrace, outside the Odeon cinema in honour of the film scene. It will be next to iconic film characters like Harry Potter, Laurel & Hardy, Bugs Bunny, Gene Kelly in Singin’ in the Rain, Mary Poppins, Mr. Bean, Paddington and DC Super-Heroes Batman and Wonder Woman.

Talking about the honour, Mark Williams, Deputy Chief Executive at Heart of London Business Alliance, said in a press note: “It’s fantastic to have the opportunity to add to our trail Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, who are such titans of international cinema. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the most successful and important Bollywood films of all time, and we’re excited by the prospect of bringing to the trail the first film that actually features Leicester Square as a location. The statue is a fitting tribute to the global popularity of Bollywood and a celebration of London’s rich diversity. We’re in no doubt it will attract fans from all around the world to Leicester Square, the home of film and entertainment.”

Advertisement

“When Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) was released 30 years ago, the film became a defining moment for Indian cinema and changed the face of the industry, capturing the hearts of everyone who saw it all over the globe. We’re thrilled to be the first Indian film to be represented in ‘Scenes in the Square’. It also marks 30 years of DDLJ, a film that has spread love and joy globally and shows the cultural impact it has had in UK. We are honoured that our superstars and our film are being recognized on the world stage alongside the Hollywood elite, from Gene Kelly to Laurel & Hardy to Harry Potter. This statue will be a great way to express the international appeal of Indian movies and build bridges amongst communities through cinema,” added Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films.

Advertisement