The second song from Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King is out, and it brings back a familiar tune with a Bollywood twist. Titled Daddy Cool, the track is a new version of Boney M's popular song of the same name. It features Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor, who are seen dancing together on screen.

King 2nd single out, titled Daddy Cool The song has additional vocals by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, while music composers Sachin-Jigar have worked on the new version. Vaibhavi Merchant has choreographed the dance sequence.

The release has also brought back the Shah Rukh-Kareena pairing, which fans last saw together in the 2011 film Ra.One. Their reunion is one of the main talking points around the song, with several viewers praising their chemistry and screen presence.

Shah Rukh shared the song on social media with the caption, "Back with Bebo... song Old School... but still Cool!" The track is the second song released from King, following Tu Mil Jaaye, which featured Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone.

Fans praise SRK and Kareena, but reactions are mixed The song has received a mixed response on social media. Many fans are excited to see Shah Rukh and Kareena together again. One user wrote, "Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor have slayed together once again. Daddy Cool and Mommy Hot (sic)."

Another viewer said the song had managed to bring together different generations by introducing the familiar tune to younger listeners while giving older fans a dose of nostalgia. The user also said the track had made them want to listen to Boney M again.

The singers have received praise as well. One listener called the track a "banger" and praised Sachin-Jigar for their work, while also appreciating the Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao combination.

Some fans were particularly impressed by Shah Rukh's screen presence, saying the actor continued to command attention even at this stage of his career.

However, not everyone has enjoyed the new version. One user said the song was not to their taste, although they liked the male version of the track. Another questioned how a song featuring Kareena Kapoor could still fail to impress them.

The response suggests that while the reunion has found plenty of support, the remake itself has not worked equally well for everyone.

Boney M's classic gets a Bollywood makeover The original Daddy Cool was released by Boney M in 1976. It became one of the group's best-known songs and remains a familiar disco track decades later. The original was produced by Frank Farian and written by Farian and George Reyam.

The new version keeps the identity of the original song but gives it a different sound for a Bollywood film. Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao bring their voices to the track, while the new arrangement gives Shah Rukh and Kareena a dance number built around the familiar tune.

Importantly, the original creators have also been credited. Frank Farian and George Reyam are named alongside the new contributors, while Boney M is acknowledged for the original recording. This gives due recognition to the people behind the song that inspired the new version.

With Daddy Cool, King has now offered two very different musical glimpses of the film. While Tu Mil Jaaye was a romantic track featuring Deepika Padukone, the new song is built around dance, nostalgia and the reunion of Shah Rukh and Kareena.