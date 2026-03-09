'Take a bow': Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Bollywood celebrates Team India's T20 World Cup victory

Fans continue to celebrate Team India's win in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Joining them are the Bollywood celebrities who praised the Men in Blue after their glorious victory against New Zealand on Sunday. From Shah Rukh Khan to Anushka Sharma to Akshay Kumar and Vicky Kaushal, here's what celebs posted.

Celebs to Team India after T20 World Cup win Shah Rukh Khan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, “What a comprehensive victory!! Well done to our men in blue!!! You guys are champions and watching you on the field has made us all very proud. Take a bow. Jai Hind!”

Akshay Kumar posted a GIF of his dance from his upcoming film Bhoot Bangla and added, “Har ghar ka maholol (Scene at every household) Congratulations on bringing the World Cup home, Team India.”

Anushka Sharma Anushka Sharma, who is married to Virat Kohli, congratulated the team. Calling their win ‘phenomenal’, she shared, "Heartiest congratulations to this brilliant team for this phenomenal victory !! Back to back World Cup wins (clapping, blue heart and Indian flag emojis).”

Anil Kapoor's playful dig at New Zealand Anil Kapoor posted a cheeky comment for Team New Zealand while relishing a plate of ‘kiwi’. His Instagram post read, “Aaj kiwi thodi zyada hi meethi lag rahi hai (Today, the kiwi tastes a little sweeter than usual)! Congratulations to our Indian team you never fail to make us proud.”

Bollywood celebrates Men in Blue's victory Sunny Deol gave special shoutouts to Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Akshar Patel and others. “The GABRUS of Team India!!! You have WON IT!!! #Champions you have made Hindustan Proud!! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🙌🏽 Congratulations #TeamIndia for back to back World Cup wins, you truly played like GABRUS- No Fear, All heart! Special applause to @Jaspritbumrah93, @IamSanjuSamson, @ishankishan51 @akshar2026 @abhisheksharma_4 @IamShivamDube for your incredible performances. Hindustan Zindabad," wrote the Border 2 star.

Abhishek Bachchan posted on X, sharing, “INDIAAAAAAAAA!!!!!!! CHAMPIONS!!!”

Ayushmann Khurrana talked about the unsaid jinx on the team and wrote, “The Ahmedabad jinx has been broken! The worthy winners have written the history all over again! All three winning captains of T20 World Cup are present today! MSD, Ro and SKY! 🇮🇳 #WorldCup2026.”

Vicky Kaushal praised the team by writing, “World Champions baby! Pure dominance. Pure class. Well done team India.”

Senior actor Anupam Kher posted a video of the final ball from the finale clash and wrote in the caption, "INDIIIIIIAAAAAAA ARE THE CHAMPIONS! Jai Hind!”

Ajay Devgn, who is an avid cricket fan, opened up about the thrilling match, “My throat is gone from all the shouting, but my smile isn't going anywhere all week! #TeamIndia you have made billions of hearts beat with pride tonight! CHAMPIONS once again!”

Mahesh Babu posted on social media, “What was that!!! A magnificent testimony to Team India’s dominance unleashing full beast mode to bring it home for 1.4 billion hearts…Exemplary performances from Samson, Abhishek, Ishan, Dube, Bumrah, Axar and everyone who made this unforgettable…. Congratulations Team India… History keeps turning its pages with glory for the nation.”

Others, including Sidharth Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Parineeti Chopra, were also spotted celebrating the big win.

PM Modi also congratulated the team in a statement.

India is now the first team to win two successive T20 World Cups.

