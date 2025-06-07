‘TMC’ Shah Rukh Khan, Arijit Singh? Ed Sheeran’s new song has internet in splits

Global pop icon Ed Sheeran has released the music video for his new single ‘Sapphire’, and fans around the world - especially in India - are loving every second of it. Described as a cross-cultural fusion, the track combines Western pop with Punjabi beats, and features two of India’s biggest names: Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan and celebrated singer Arijit Singh.

In the video, Shah Rukh is seen singing along joyfully with Sheeran, while Arijit delivers a soulful Punjabi verse. Sheeran had previously teased that Arijit helped him with the lyrics, but fans were thrilled to find out he actually sings on the track too.

A Journey Through India Shot entirely in India, the video takes viewers on a vibrant visual tour — from the majestic sets of Baahubali to the streets of Kolkata and Hyderabad. Sheeran is seen travelling on local buses, dancing with locals, enjoying café moments, and standing quietly by the Hooghly river. Filmed in a point-of-view style, the video gives fans the feeling of being on the journey with him.

Internet Goes Wild Over the Details Fans on social media are having fun spotting tiny, unexpected background elements. One user joked about a Trinamool Congress (TMC) logo appearing in a frame, saying, “Bro, TMC wall paint in Ed’s song 😂😭”. Others spotted flower wall art and caf signs, excited that their city or culture made it into the video — even in small ways.