Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Govinda visit Dharmendra at Mumbai hospital; family says veteran actor is stable

Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan were among several stars who visited veteran actor Dharmendra at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Monday night. The 89-year-old actor was admitted earlier in the day, prompting an outpouring of concern from the film fraternity and fans alike.

Shah Rukh and Aryan were spotted arriving at the hospital late at night. Several paparazzi accounts shared videos of their car entering the premises, though the duo kept the visit low-key and avoided being photographed. Earlier in the evening, Salman Khan — a long-time family friend of Dharmendra — had also dropped by to check on the veteran star. Govinda was seen arriving later in the night, while actress Ameesha Patel was spotted leaving the hospital visibly emotional, asking photographers to give her privacy.

The hospital saw a steady stream of visitors from the film industry through the day. Initial reports claimed that Dharmendra was on ventilator support, but his family clarified that he was under observation and stable. “Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy,” Sunny Deol’s team said in a statement.

The clarification came after a few media portals prematurely reported the actor’s death, only to retract their posts soon after.

Hema Malini also took to social media to thank fans for their concern. “I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji who is in hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored and we are all with him. I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery,” she wrote.