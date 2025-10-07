'Woh kar sakta hai': Here's how Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan reacted to Samay Raina’s 'say no to cruise' T-shirt

Comedian Samay Raina made headlines with his ‘Say No To Cruise’ t-shirt at the premiere of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s The Bads of Bollywood. While netizens had all sorts of reactions to Raina's cheeky move, Raghav Juyal has now revealed how Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan reacted to it.

Raghav Juyal on how Aryan Khan reacted to Samay Raina t-shirt Talking about the show, Juyal, who plays a key role in The Bads of Bollywood, told Ranveer Allahabadia on his podcast that only Raina could pull it off.

Raghav said, “Yeh T-shirt pehen ke waha par pohcha huwa hai. Aur log has rahe hai, Aryan has raha hai, sab has rahe hai. Woh kar sakta hai, woh toh aisa hi hai na. Hum nahi kar sakte na. Pure party me aise hi ghum raha tha, T-shirt dikha dikha ke, sabko (He showed up there wearing that T-shirt, and everyone is laughing! Aryan’s laughing, the crowd’s laughing, the whole place is cracking up. But of course, he can pull it off, that’s just the kind of person he is. We couldn’t do that even if we tried. He was roaming around the entire party flaunting that T-shirt proudly, showing it off to everyone)."

“Sabke samne aise hi dikha raha hai yeh aadmi (He was doing that right in front of everyone),” he added.

Shah Rukh Khan on Samay Raina t-shirt He further added that even Shah Rukh Khan couldn't hold his laughter after seeing Samay Raina's t-shirt.

“Sir ke liye toh sabhi bachche hai na yaar, sir treats everyone like a beta (You know, for Sir, everyone’s like his own kid. He treats them all like his son)," said Raghav Juyal.

Samay Raina's dig at Aryan Khan cruise ship case Samay Raina took a dig at Aryan Khan's cruise-ship drug case. Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in an alleged drug case, which reportedly took place on a Goa-bound cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Khan's alleged drug case became one of the highly publicised drug cases in India, after which Shah Rukh Khan was seen seemingly avoiding paparazzi and media.

Later, Aryan Khan was released from jail after spending a little less than four weeks. Much later, he was given a clean chit in the matter.