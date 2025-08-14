Shah Rukh Khan, son Aryan, Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath team up to make premium liquor D'YAVOL Spirits

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan teamed up with his son Aryan Khan's D’YAVOL Luxury Collective to launch a premium liquor, D'YAVOL Spirits. Joining them are Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath and popular alcobev company Radico Khaitan. The venture is set to kick off with the launch of a premium tequila as its first product.

Shah Rukh Khan, son Aryan Khan launch D'YAVOL Spirits Announcing the partnership officially, Aryan took to Instagram and wrote, “A new alliance, and a bigger ambition. D’YAVOL x Radico Khaitan x Nikhil Kamath come together to reach new milestones and pave the way for luxury spirits.”

Speaking on the launch, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Every great idea needs the right energy behind it. With Abhishek’s experience, Nikhil’s passion, and our creative instinct at D’YAVOL, we are building something bold, relevant, and future-facing.”

Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director, Radico Khaitan, added, “Radico Khaitan has always believed in leading the alcobev space with consumer centric innovation. With D’YAVOL Spirits, we are entering a bold new chapter, combining our proven expertise in blending, marketing and distribution with the charm and charisma of the global icon Shah Rukh Khan, entrepreneurial spirit of Aryan Khan and Nikhil Kamath’s disruptive and visionary outlook. This is a long-term investment into a vision that complements Radico Khaitan’s ongoing growth trajectory while opening new doors in the world of luxury spirits.”

Aryan Khan, who is the coo-Founder, D’YAVOL shared, “With D’YAVOL Spirits, our ambition is to shape a brand that doesn’t just sit on a shelf but lives in culture. This partnership unlocks fresh opportunities to lead with creativity, quality, and authenticity.”

His partner, Bunty Singh, added, “We’ve built D’YAVOL brick by brick, with a clear focus on intent and identity. This new chapter with Radico Khaitan and Nikhil is about scaling with agility, precision, and a long-term mindset while staying true to the unique DNA of our brand.”