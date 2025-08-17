Shah Rukh Khan asked about on-set tantrums by fan, his answer is pure wit

Shah Rukh Khan surprised fans on Saturday evening by holding a special interactive #AskSRK session on his official X (formerly Twitter) account. During the chat, the Bollywood superstar answered questions ranging from his next film to his recent injury, and even spoke about his National Award win.
When a fan asked, “When is your next movie releasing? Is it King or any other movie?” the actor confirmed, “Just KING….naam toh suna hoga?”
Responding to another query about his project, Shah Rukh revealed that filming for King is already underway. He said, “Did some good shoot….starting soon again. Only leg shots then move to upper body….Insha Allah will be done fast. @justSidAnand is working hard to finish.”
The film is being directed by Siddharth Anand.
A fan cheekily asked him about the most epic tantrum he had ever thrown on a film set, the superstar replied with characteristic humor:“Nobody allows me to throw tantrums on sets. Now on King even less, the director is so too strict and organised.”
Shah Rukh recently won his first-ever National Award for Jawan. When a fan asked about the achievement, he responded, “YAY!!!!! I feel like the King of the Nation!!! Too much honour and too much responsibility to try and excel and work harder!!”
He had earlier expressed his gratitude on social media, writing, “Thank you for honouring me with the National Award. Thanks to the jury, the I&B ministry… Iss samman ke liye Bharat Sarkar ka dhanyawaad. Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me. Half a hug to everyone today….”
On the professional front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, alongside Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. His next big project, King, is currently in the making and marks his on-screen collaboration with daughter Suhana Khan.
