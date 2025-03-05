Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, other Bollywood actors laud Anant Ambani’s Vantara following PM Modi’s visit

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan praised Anant Ambani and his wildlife conservation project in Gujarat, Vantara. The actor took to his X account and reposted pictures from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the wildlife research center.

Shah Rukh wrote, "Animals deserve love, and they need protection and care... for their health & that of our planet. PM @narendramodi's presence at Vantara reinforces the importance of this. The purity of a person's heart is directly proportional to their love for animals. Vantara and Anant's commitment to providing a sanctuary to unfortunate animals is a testament to that. Keep it up Beta!!"

Anant Ambani's Vantara is dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and conserving wildlife. It is said to be the world's largest wildlife research center. Anant Ambani has been developing the institute to help and rescue animals in distress.

PM Narendra Modi on Vantara PM Modi inaugurated the wildlife conservation, rescue, and rehabilitation project in Gujarat during his visit.

He shared his experience on X, “At Vantara, I saw an elephant which was the victim of an acid attack. The elephant was being treated with utmost care. There were other elephants too, which were blinded and that too ironically by their Mahout. Another elephant was hit by a speeding truck. This underscores an important question - how can people be so careless and cruel? Let us put an end to such irresponsibility and focus on kindness towards animals.”

Bollywood celebs congratulate Anant Ambani Meanwhile, several other celebrities have also shared pictures from PM Modi's visit on social media. Ranveer Singh posted a picture of PM Modi with a lion and wrote on his Instagram Stories, "King of the jungle!! Love this picture! → @narendramodi An iconic image from a momentous occasion! #PMVisitsVantara @vantara @radhikamambani @vivaank3 Anant, may your generosity & goodness multiply and circle back to you ten-fold! Love & blessings, my dear brother."

Ranveer Singh congratulates Anant Ambani.

Deepika Padukone posted a similar photo of PM Narendra Modi and added to her Instagram Stories, "Truly, one of a kind... @vantara. Congratulations Anant and @radhikamambani on this iconic moment!"

Deepika Padukone reposts PM Narendra Modi’s picture from Vantara.

Janhvi Kapoor posted, "Your vision, passion and unwavering grit to ioanhvikapal lives and give her a future that is safe, sustainable and nurturing is nothing short of magical. It isn't just the animals but each and every expert and team member who's lives have been transformed by the vision that you have brought to life. Narendra Modi @narendramodi Inaugurated Vantara, a unique wildlife conservation, rescue and rehabilitation initiative, which provides a safe haven for animals while promoting ecological... sustainability and wildlife welfare. I commend Anant Ambani and his entire team for this very compassionate effort."