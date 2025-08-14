Meet Shah Rukh Khan’s doppelganger with matching style, six-pack abs, lakhs in earnings - now in Vogue

Bollywood is filled with celebrities, and so are their lookalikes. The latest to grab everyone’s attention is Shah Rukh Khan’s doppelgänger, who not only shares strikingly similar abs and physique but also mirrors his style and even mannerisms. What changed his life was an IPL match in Rajkot when fans surrounded him, mistaking him for Shah Rukh. Since then, the actor's doppelgänger has been attending parties, shows and other events, earning in lakhs reportedly.

Meet Shah Rukh Khan’s doppelganger Shah Rukh Khan's popular doppelgänger is Ibrahim Qadri, who recently featured in Vogue India.

Ibrahim Qadri Hailing from Junagadh, Gujarat, Ibrahim reportedly used to paint shop signs and walls. “I must have been 14 or 15 when they first started saying it. His film Deewaana (1992) had just come out,” Ibrahim told the magazine.

“But I never took it seriously because family members always say things like that, don’t they? It was only in 2017 when I went to watch an IPL match and the crowds went wild thinking I was Shah Rukh that I felt I could do something with it," he shared.

Ibrahim reportedly charges up to Rs. 2.5 lakh for an event, such as Bollywood nights in bars and clubs or private Eid parties in Dubai.

However, he sees his career as a craft that he needs to work on every day.

“I’d watched his films for years as a viewer, but in 2017, I began watching them to learn his gestures, expressions and dances. It took me a year to prepare myself," he shared.

Not just his looks and mannerisms, Ibrahim also styles himself like King Khan.

He revealed he hand-makes outfits and works out every day to maintain his look. “I have no special diet,” he added, asserting his love for home-cooked food.

Ibrahim Qadri's viral Instagram posts Ibrahim is quite popular on social media as well. He has over 2 million followers on Instagram. His videos and photos often go viral from time to time, confusing fans.

Despite his love for Shah Rukh, Ibrahim hopes to never run into the superstar. Reportedly, it would take away the excitement of his journey.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh was last seen in Dunki.