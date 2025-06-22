Shah Rukh Khan goes on a drive with his dog, spotted with security convoy while filming 'King' | Watch

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently immersed in filming his much-anticipated film ‘King’, was recently seen enjoying a quiet city ride — accompanied by his dog.

The actor, known for his love of privacy, was caught on camera during the outing, much to the excitement of fans.

In a video that surfaced online, Shah Rukh is seen seated inside his luxurious Rolls-Royce, casually dressed in a white T-shirt, sunglasses, and a beanie. His furry companion rested comfortably on his lap as the actor briefly peeked out of the car window, flanked by a convoy of security vehicles.

Watch the video here:

However, the moment he noticed paparazzi clicking pictures and fans gathering around, the actor quickly rolled up the windows and drew the curtains to shield himself and his pet from the cameras.

This isn’t the first time Shah Rukh's dog has caught public attention. Earlier, the actor’s pet became a social media sensation when the family returned from a trip to Alibaug. At the time, SRK was seen carrying the pup lovingly as he walked alongside Gauri Khan and their children, AbRam and Suhana Khan.

About ‘King’ ‘King’ is one of the most awaited projects in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming slate. Directed by Siddharth Anand — who previously helmed ‘Pathaan’ — the film will mark SRK’s first on-screen collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan. The cast also includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Saurabh Shukla, and reportedly Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal, and Abhishek Bachchan.