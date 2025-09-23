Shah Rukh Khan greets Rani Mukerji with folded hands during 71st National Film Awards, photos and videos go viral

Shah Rukh Khan greeted Rani Mukerji with folded hands during 71st National Film Awards which is currently taking place at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi. The Best Actor in a Leading Role award is awarded to Shah Rukh Khan for action-thriller film Jawan released in 2023, while the Best Actress in a Leading Role award is presented to Rani Mukerji for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

It's a joy for the countless fans who’ve celebrated Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji's on-screen bond over the years.

The 71st National Film Awards are currently taking place in New Delhi and can be watched live on the official YouTube channel of PIB India.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju described him as “the King of Arts”. “The man whose smile crosses borders and whose dialogues have become part of our collective vocabulary receives his first award. His journey from Delhi theatre to global stardom is a story in itself. Main kaun hoon, kya hoon, ya sirf Jawan hoon — the answer is simple: he is not just a National Award winner but the King of Arts,” Jaju said.

SRK and Rani Mukerji at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi

SRK and Rani Mukerji

Also Read | Deepika Padukone kicks off filming for King with SRK, shares FIRST post after exit from Kalki 2898 AD sequel

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji's on-screen journey Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji have shared a remarkable on-screen journey, delivering multiple hits over the years. From Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) and Aziz Mirza’s Chalte Chalte (2003) to Yash Chopra’s Veer Zaara (2004), Amol Palekar’s Paheli (2005), and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), their chemistry has consistently struck a chord with audiences. Add to that their memorable cameos in various big-banner films, and it's clear their pairing has always brought a certain magic to the screen.

Meanwhile, other awardees comprise Mohanlal (Dadasaheb Phalke Award), Vidhu Vinod Chopra (Best Feature Film, 12th Fail), Karan Johar (Best Popular Film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani), Sudipto Sen (Best Director, The Kerala Story) and Shilpa Rao (Best Playback Singer, Chaleya).