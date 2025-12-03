Shah Rukh Khan hilariously shuts down ‘Bolo Zubaan Kesari’ request at Delhi wedding; recalls Vimal ad controversy| Watch

Shah Rukh Khan recently found himself in a familiar — and slightly uncomfortable — spot during a wedding performance in Delhi. A video from the event has gone viral, showing the bride unexpectedly asking him to say the famous “Bolo Zubaan Kesari” tagline from his Vimal endorsement.

SRK, known for his quick wit, laughed it off and responded in his signature playful style. He joked that once you work with “gutkha wale”, they never let you forget it — adding that such promotions are now banned and shouldn’t be repeated at weddings. He even teased the bride saying, “Are you my fan or Vimal’s?”

Also Read | ChatGPT for weight loss: Physiotherapist shares easy Indian diet plan prompt

Watch the video here:

The light-hearted moment has resurfaced the earlier controversy linked to the Vimal ads. This year, Shah Rukh, along with Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff, faced legal notices over alleged misleading claims about the product. The complaint accused the actors of falsely implying premium ingredients like saffron in the pan masala, calling it deceptive advertising aimed at youth.

Despite the backlash, SRK’s cheeky response at the wedding is now winning the internet — proving the actor knows exactly how to handle an awkward moment with humour and charm.

Also Read | Viral video: Irate woman passenger escorted off United Airlines flight in Newark

Internet reacts Netizens were quick to react to the viral video and several users came in support of the actor.

A user wrote, “Srk is a legend without an iota of doubt.”

Another user wrote, “King for a reason.”

“His answers,” the third user wrote.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is currently filming Siddharth Anand's action thriller, King. Apart from Shah Rukh, the film will also feature his daughter, Suhana Khan, as well as Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and Rani Mukerji, among others.