Shah Rukh Khan hugs Shreya Ghoshal at IIFA 2025; Bollywood singer dubs moment as ‘highlight of a lifetime’

As Bollywood stars gathered in Rajasthan's Jaipur to celebrate Indian cinema at the 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, celebrated playback singer Shreya Ghoshal witnessed what she called the ‘highlight of a lifetime’.

At the main IIFA Awards night, hosted by Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar, Shreya Ghoshal won the Best Singer (Female) award for Ami Je Tomar 3.0 from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. This was her 10th IIFA award in 23 years.

However, for her, the “warmest memory” of the award show was when Shah Rukh Khan hugged her at the green carpet and asked, “beta, how are you?”

“This was the highlight of a lifetime. Always in awe of his humility and affection- The mega star Shah Rukh Khan loved by all for a reason!!” she wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a clip and pictures with King Khan.

“At the @iifa green carpet he gave me a warm hug and blessing asking me ‘beta how are you’ will be one of the warmest memories,” she added.

Shreya also shared that 23 years ago, she started her career as a playback singer in Bollywood with SRK in the film Devdas.

“My career started with him with the film Devdas 23 years ago!! Life came at a full circle, at the 25th year of iifa after receiving my 10th iifa award in the state of Rajasthan where I grew up! Gratitude to the Almighty, my family, friends and my fans,” Shreya said in her post.

Watch Shreya Ghoshal's ‘highlight of a lifetime’ here:

Dressed in a sleek all-black outfit, Shah Rukh Khan was also seen greeting the paparazzi and fans with “Adaab”.

The awards show featured a performance by Kareena Kapoor Khan to pay tribute to her legendary grandfather, filmmaker Raj Kapoor. Earlier in the day, the festival celebrated 50 years of the classic film Sholay with a special screening at the famous Rajmandir Cinema.