‘After Shah Rukh Khan, I am the best promoter’: Urvashi Rautela sparks debate; netizens say ‘need her confidence’

A new clip from Urvashi Rautela's interview has left internet users in splits. Urvashi who is known for grabbing attention with her self-praise, has now called herself ‘best promoter’ after Shah Rukh Khan.

Urvashi Rautela on being best promoter The video was shared on Reddit.

During the interview, Urvashi was asked how she reacts to people calling her self-obsessed. To this, Urvashi replied, "I am completely absorbed in my work. If people are saying this, then they also say that after Shah Rukh Khan, Urvashi Rautela is the best promoter when it comes to promoting films. That’s why even the Hollywood makers of Reacher Season 3 approached me to promote their show. So there is a reason behind it, and this is a moment of praise. As promoters, if we artistes don’t promote the film, then who will?"

Internet reacts to Urvashi Someone posted this segment from the interview and wrote on Reddit, “I can proudly say that I was in Daaku Maharaj Era !!”

Urvashi's new claim left many praising her. One of them wrote in the comments, “She is cringe but there is self confidence in her cringe.” “Hey atleast she didn't put herself ahead of SRK (sic),” added another.

One more commented, “Honestly she’s so unabashed I kinda love her now. She’s a complete meme, unhinged and doesn’t give a damn. I love it. It’s like a sitcom character you grow to enjoy (sic).”

Meanwhile, some also trolled her. A user wrote, “Delulu ho toh Urvashi jaise varna naa ho... (stay delusional as Urvashi).” “She's saying all this on purpose, just to get trolled and spark conversations about her. She knows exactly what she's doing. Every time she says something stupid, it gets her more attention, more visibility and keeps her in the spotlight. Its all part of her strategy to stay relevant (sic).”

Urvashi's Sorry Bol On the work front, Urvashi will be next seen in a special dance number for Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's upcoming film Jaat. Her dance song, titled as Sorry Bol, was released recently.

Unveiling the song on Instagram, Urvashi wrote, “#Jaat Film first single #TouchKiya ft. @UrvashiRautela out now @iamsunnydeol JAAT GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON APRIL 10th. A sizzler of a song that will rule the music charts.”

The song received mixed reactions. While many appreciated Urvashi's new dance moves after Dabidi Dibidi, some were also reminded of the song Tip Tip Barsa Paani due to the resemblance in the tune.