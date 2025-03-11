Shah Rukh Khan in legal trouble? Mannat renovation sparks controversy over alleged construction violations

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's iconic Mumbai residence, Mannat, is due for a summer renovation. While his interior designer wife, Gauri Khan, is in talks with the authorities about adding two floors to their six-storey bungalow, the plan has already hit a legal roadblock.

An activist has alleged violations in the renovation plan, urging the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to step in and pause the work.

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan will reportedly move to a luxury flat in the Pali Hill area of Mumbai with their children, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam Khan.

What allegations has the activist made against Shah Rukh Khan? Social activist Santosh Daundkar has accused Shah Rukh Khan and the Maharashtra authority over clearances for renovations in Mannat, Bar & Bench reported on Monday.

Daundkar had appealed to the NGT against Shah Rukh and the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), alleging violations in securing the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ).

The bungalow is a Grade III heritage structure; any structural change can only occur after securing proper permissions.

The activist also claimed that the actor committed fraud by merging twelve 1-BHK flats meant for mass housing into one home for a single family.

NGT seeks proof Santosh Daundkar has been asked to furnish proof for his allegations against the star and government authority.

“If any violation of the above procedure has been committed by the Project Proponent or the MCZMA, the same may be submitted by the appellant specifically along with the evidence in support of that, within four weeks,” a coram of Judicial Member Dinesh Kumar Singh and Expert Member Vijay Kulkarni said.

If Daundkar fails to produce proof, the NGT panel said it would have to dismiss the present appeal for non-compliance with the Tribunal's order.