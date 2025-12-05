Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's 1995 hit DDLJ finds a spot at London’s Leicester Square, marks a Bollywood first

‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ now has a spot in London in the form of a bronze statue from an iconic scene of the movie, marking a Bollywood first and the 30th anniversary of the 1995 box-office hit.

Advertisement

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol unveiled the sculpture at Leicester Square’s ‘Scenes in the Square’ trail, depicting memorable shots from some of the world’s most famous films.

It is in this popular London square that SRK as Raj and Kajol as Simran first cross paths unknowingly.

‘DDLJ was made with a pure heart’: SRK “DDLJ was made with a pure heart,” Shah Rukh said. “We wanted to tell a story about love, how it can bridge barriers and how the world would be a better place if it had a lot of love in it, and I think this is why DDLJ has had a lasting impact for over 30 years now.”

The Bollywood Superstar also said, “Personally, DDLJ is part of my identity, and it is humbling to see film, and Kajol and me, receiving so much love since it was released.”

Advertisement

“Seeing ‘DDLJ’ become the first Indian film to be honoured in the iconic Scenes in the Square trail is an emotional moment and has brought back so many memories,” he said. “I feel immense pride knowing the film has been embraced around the world…”

He shared the moment with the entire cast and crew of DDLJ, “my friend and director Aditya Chopra and the Yash Raj Films family”. “This is a moment I will never forget,” SRK said.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khans Darr, DDLJ and many classics to be screened in inflatable theatres at 56th IFFI

DDLJ — a story that has travelled across generations: Kajol Kajol, joined by her daughter Nysa and son Yug, said, “It’s incredible to see ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ continue to receive so much love, even 30 years later. Watching the statue being unveiled in London felt like reliving a piece of our history - a story that has truly travelled across generations.”

Advertisement

“Seeing it find its rightful place in Leicester Square, a location of such enormous significance to DDLJ, makes this moment even more special. For the film to be honoured in this way in the UK – the first Indian film to receive such recognition – is something that will forever stay in the hearts and minds of all the DDLJ fans across the world,” she added.

About the DDLJ statue DDLJ statue captures a dancing pose from the hit song ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’. It joins the likes of Harry Potter, Bridget Jones, Mary Poppins, and Batman in what is dubbed as an ever-growing celebration of movie magic in a square packed with multiplex cinema screens.

Since its release in 1995, ‘DDLJ’ has become the longest-running film in Hindi cinema history.

Advertisement

Ros Morgan, Chief Executive at Heart of London Business Alliance, said, “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is a cinematic phenomenon that has shaped generations, and London’s first tribute to Indian cinema honours a story whose magic continues to captivate audiences worldwide.”

Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical It is a particularly special year for the film, with a musical based on the romance playing to packed houses at Manchester’s Opera House earlier this year. Aditya Chopra reprised his role as director of the English-language stage production, ‘Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical’, which revolved around the love story of Simran and Roger.

The script was a nod to the original as it followed Simran as a young British Indian woman who finds herself engaged to a family friend in India in an arranged marriage. However, the plot thickens when she falls in love with a British man named Roger.

Advertisement