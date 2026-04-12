Shah Rukh Khan kisses Asha Bhosle in an emotional picture: ‘I will miss Asha Tai’

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to the demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away earlier in the day at the age of 92. Remembering her as "one of the pillars of Indian cinema," SRK paid tribute by sharing a touching memory of the singer on social media.
Posting a picture in which he is seen giving her a peck on the cheek, he wrote: "It’s truly sad to learn about Asha Tai’s passing… her voice has been one of the pillars of Indian cinema and will continue to resonate world over for centuries to come. A talent that will outlive many, she always showered me with blessings and love and i will miss her. Rest in Peace Asha Tai… love you."
Akshay Kumar joined in, saying: “No words can convey the loss I feel at Asha Bhosle ji’s demise. Unki surily awaaz hamesha hamesha ke liye amar rahegi. Om Shanti,” wrote the Bollywood actor.
Hema Malini called Asha Tai's demise a loss that “can never be compensated or replaced.”
"Asha Tai no more! I just can’t believe how someone so full of life, she who lent so much vivacity and character to her songs, has left us grieving🙏 It is especially hard for me as I have an emotional connection with Asha ji - she has made many of my songs so popular with her unique voice and style. I had a very special relationship with both Lata ji and Asha ji, who have contributed in no small measure to my rise in the film industry.
It is a huge loss for Maharashtra and for the whole of India that can never be compensated or replaced ever," she wrote.
The tragic news of Asha Bhosle's death was confirmed by Bhosle's son, Anand. He confirmed to media, as reported by ANI, “My mother passed away today."
Asha Bhosle's last rites will be conducted tomorrow around 4 pm at Shivaji Park. Fans can pay their last respects to the icon at Casa Grande, Lower Parel where she spent her last days.
Asha Bhosle will forever be the timeless voice, ruling the hearts of her millions of fans across generations. From her playful allure of “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja” to the emotion-heavy ghazals and countless film songs, her voice evoked all human emotion, starting from love to longing, heartbreak and joy.
Across decades, she kept herself relevant, becoming one of the most versatile singers. She moved from cabaret to classical songs, and from peppy duets to hit singles.
In her career spanning eight decades, she blessed her fans across the world with over 12,500 recorded songs in different languages, including more than 20 Indian and foreign languages. Her works were predominantly in Hindi, Marathi, and Bangla.
Bhosle lent her voice to the golden era of Hindi cinema and later became one of the first in India to experiment with modern sounds. No wonder, her music bridged generations with ease.
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