‘Shah Rukh Khan may be forgotten in 25 years’: Here’s what Vivek Oberoi actually said about Bollywood fame

Vivek Oberoi’s comment, ‘Who is Shah Rukh Khan?’, has started discussions on social media. However, he made the comment while explaining the transient nature of fame.

The Bollywood actor explained how visiting children battling cancer had changed the way he saw his own struggles. When his mother took him to meet young patients in the hospital, he felt something shift inside him.

He felt good that he could bring them a smile. He could help with small needs. Sometimes, he arranged money for treatment. Doctors tell him that the funds arrived at the right moment and the child survived.

“Of course, I didn't do anything; I was fortunate to be a medium. It is the divine who made me that medium, who sent me in that position through my mother. Got me to participate in that journey of that child,” he told Pinkvilla.

“The child would have survived anyway. The child made me a medium. I was healed. I started feeling victorious rather than feeling like a victim. Not because I have achieved something, but the child survived. And, that thing has a lot of meaning in life,” he added.

According to the actor, film success or failure means little in the long run because history tends to forget everyone. A hit or flop from the 1960s is hardly remembered today.

“In 2050, people will say, ‘Who is Shah Rukh Khan?’ Maybe. Like today, people may wonder, ‘Who is Raj Kapoor?’ We say, ‘He is the god of cinema’. But, if you ask a youngster who is a fan of Ranbir (Kapoor), he might not even know that he was Raj Kapoor. History delegates you into nothingness,” Vivek Oberoi said.

Vivek Oberoi has regularly appreciated Shah Rukh Khan's stardom in the past. Take a look:

Vivek Oberoi on cancer survivors During the interaction, Vivek Oberoi speaks about the deep joy he feels when children he once helped during their cancer treatment grow up and build meaningful lives. Some of them have got married, become parents or are studying and achieving new goals.

