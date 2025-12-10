Shah Rukh Khan named among 67 Most Stylish People of 2025 by The New York Times

Global icon Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) has earned a spot on the prestigious “67 Most Stylish People of 2025” list published recently by The New York Times — and he is the only Indian celebrity to be featured.

Shah Rukh Khan is the ONLY Indian to feature in New York's Most Stylish People of 2025 The list also includes stars like Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, A$AP Rocky, Nicole Scherzinger, actors such as Walton Goggins, Jennifer Lawrence and Noah Wyle, and public figures like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cole Escola — underlining the global spread of the list.

Advertisement

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan's ex employee recalls being beaten by Farah during Main Hoon Na

SRK’s inclusion comes largely in recognition of his appearance at the 2025 Met Gala, where he made a striking impression as a first-time attendee.

He donned a bespoke all-black menswear outfit crafted by renowned Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, complemented by a crystal-studded pendant shaped like the letter “K”

SRK as featured in NYT's Most Stylish People of 2025.

According to The New York Times write-up: “Known by his army of fans simply as SRK, Bollywood’s biggest star and one of the world’s most famous actors brought the Met Gala into his orbit as a first-time guest. (He wore a design by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.)”

Advertisement

Also Read | SRK to debut in Sabyasachi creation; Indian celebs set to steal show at Met Gala

Alongside the write-up, the list features photographs from the event, capturing SRK’s poised and sophisticated Met Gala debut — a rare moment overseas that fused Bollywood star power with global fashion sensibilities.

Shah Rukh Khan's Work Front On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is also preparing for a major cinematic return with King, which will mark a highly anticipated reunion with director Siddharth Anand — the two previously collaborated on the 2023 blockbuster Pathaan. The film’s first look was unveiled on SRK’s 60th birthday (2 November 2025), generating considerable buzz.

King promises a star-studded ensemble cast, including actors Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, alongside several others.

Advertisement

Reports suggest Abhishek Bachchan may play the film’s main antagonist, adding further intrigue. The production is being backed by SRK’s own banner Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Siddharth Anand’s Marflix Pictures.