Shah Rukh Khan named among 67 Most Stylish People of 2025 by The New York Times

Global icon Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) has earned a spot on the prestigious “67 Most Stylish People of 2025” list published recently by The New York Times — and he is the only Indian celebrity to be featured.
The list also includes stars like Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, A$AP Rocky, Nicole Scherzinger, actors such as Walton Goggins, Jennifer Lawrence and Noah Wyle, and public figures like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cole Escola — underlining the global spread of the list.
SRK’s inclusion comes largely in recognition of his appearance at the 2025 Met Gala, where he made a striking impression as a first-time attendee.
He donned a bespoke all-black menswear outfit crafted by renowned Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, complemented by a crystal-studded pendant shaped like the letter “K”
According to The New York Times write-up: “Known by his army of fans simply as SRK, Bollywood’s biggest star and one of the world’s most famous actors brought the Met Gala into his orbit as a first-time guest. (He wore a design by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.)”
Alongside the write-up, the list features photographs from the event, capturing SRK’s poised and sophisticated Met Gala debut — a rare moment overseas that fused Bollywood star power with global fashion sensibilities.
On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is also preparing for a major cinematic return with King, which will mark a highly anticipated reunion with director Siddharth Anand — the two previously collaborated on the 2023 blockbuster Pathaan. The film’s first look was unveiled on SRK’s 60th birthday (2 November 2025), generating considerable buzz.
King promises a star-studded ensemble cast, including actors Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, alongside several others.
Reports suggest Abhishek Bachchan may play the film’s main antagonist, adding further intrigue. The production is being backed by SRK’s own banner Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Siddharth Anand’s Marflix Pictures.
King is slated to hit theatres globally in 2026 — though an exact release date has yet to be confirmed. The film will also mark the theatrical debut of SRK’s daughter, Suhana Khan, who previously appeared in the film The Archies (2023), which premiered on digital streaming.