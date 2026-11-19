It's a double celebration at the Khan family. While Aryan Khan made it to the inaugural cover of TIME100 Next India, superstar Shah Rukh Khan became the only Indian celeb to feature on Variety's 100 Greatest Movie Stars of All Time.
Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has been featured on TIME100 Next India alongside filmmakers Payal Kapadia and Theja Rio for their contributions to Indian cinema.
Aryan Khan made his directorial debut with Netflix's The Bads of Bollywood, which premiered on Netflix in September 2025. The eight-episode series offered a satirical take on Bollywood, exploring the alleged power struggle between insiders and outsiders. It was produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. It featured Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Aanya Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Mona Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Manoj Pahwa, Gautami Kapoor and Rajat Bedi alongside several celebrity cameo appearances.
Aryan Khan has received a positive response from critics and fans for his style of filmmaking and for catering to younger audiences.
The inaugural TIME100 Next India list features 100 names across different sectors.
Celebrating the milestone, proud mother Gauri Khan took to Instagram and reposted the update. She tagged Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in the caption.
See post here:
On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan claimed the 92nd spot in Variety's list of the 100 Greatest Movie Stars of All Time. Khan was ahead of several Hollywood stars such as Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Eddie Murphy, Alain Delon, Zendaya, Sylvester Stallone and Henry Fonda in the reputed list.
An excerpt from the report read: "Now in his sixties, Bollywood cinema titan Shah Rukh Khan has held Indian audiences in thrall through more than 90 films across four decades, showing daunting staying power in one of the world's most restlessly churning film industries. His secret? An unabashed flair for peacocking showmanship and drama writ large, allied to a self-aware comic intelligence, a combination that served him through multiple phases of stardom.”
The 100 Greatest Movie Stars of All Time list also featured Marilyn Monroe, Humphrey Bogart, Charlie Chaplin, Jack Nicholson, Katharine Hepburn, Sidney Poitier, Marlon Brando, Tom Cruise, Toshiro Mifune and Barbra Streisand among others.