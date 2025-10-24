Shah Rukh Khan pays emotional tribute to friend Piyush Pandey: ‘He carried his genius so lightly’

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan paid an emotional tribute to advertisement legend Piyush Pandey, who died at the age of 70. He said that it was an "honour being part of the pure magic he created."

SRK remembered the creative genius. "Working and being around Piyush Pandey always felt effortless and fun. Was an honour being part of the pure magic he created. He carried his genius so lightly and revolutionised the ad industry in India. Rest in Peace my friend. Will miss you lots," King Khan wrote on X.

Piyush Pandey (70), Padma Shri recipient, was regarded as the architect of Indian advertising.

Singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan also mourned the demise of the legend. “Devastated... He was truly a creative genius, a very dear friend and a human being so full of humor and positive energy! We have worked on innumerous projects and each one of them is a landmark piece of work!!! Will miss you my friend... cannot believe this.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled Panday's "creativity" and his lasting impact on Indian advertising.

"Shri Piyush Pandey Ji was admired for his creativity. He made a monumental contribution to the world of advertising and communications. I will fondly cherish our interactions over the years. Saddened by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Industrialist Gautam Adani also shared a heartfelt note remembering Pandey, calling him "far more than just an advertising legend."

"Piyush Pandey was far more than just an advertising legend. He was the voice that made India believe in its own story. He gave Indian advertising its self-confidence, its soul, its "swadeshi" swagger. And he was a very good friend! Like a master batsman, he played every stroke with his heart. Today, India has lost a true son," Adani said in a post on X.

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar also expressed deep shock over the death of Piyush Pandey, "I am still in shock. I don't think the entire advertising world can imagine itself without Piyush Pandey. An entire generation in the advertising world that was purely created by him has gone. It's a huge loss," Sircar told ANI.

Ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar paid tribute to Piyush Pandey, calling him his partner and recalling the laughter and camaraderie they shared.

"We were the most irreverent people in advertising. We never took ourselves seriously. We never took anybody else seriously. Whenever we used to meet, we used to laugh a lot. We used to laugh at the world. We always used to do that. I'll really miss that with him because he was my partner," said Kakkar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the demise of advertising legend Piyush Pandey.

"Pained by the demise of Piyush Pandey Ji. A stalwart in the advertising and communication industry, he set high standards in connecting with the masses with creativity. My condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. Om Shanti," he said in a post on X.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra paid a heartwarming tribute to advertising icon Piyush Pandey, who passed away on Friday.

In a post on X, Anand Mahindra mentioned how Piyush Pandey always captivated him with his "hearty laugh" and "irrepressible zest for life".

"Yes, he was a man who left gigantic footprints on the ad industry... But what I will remember most is not the campaigns he crafted or the brands he built, but his hearty laugh and his irrepressible zest for life. He reminded us that even in the serious business of persuasion, joy and humanity must never be forgotten," he wrote.

"'In the midst of winter, I found there was, within me, an invincible summer.' --Camus Piyush always carried that summer within him Alwida, my friend. You made life richer for all of us. Om Shanti," Anand Mahindra added.

Offering her prayers for the departed soul, fashion designer Masaba called Piyush Pandey the "greatest.""He called me one day out of the blue...and gave an idea for a brand name that I will never forget. Or reveal. Rest in peace. The greatest."

Noted Indian sportscaster Harsha Bhogle also paid a tribute to Piyush Pandey.

"Piyush Pandey entered a profession that spoke in beautifully nuanced English aur usko apni zubaan ka khubsoorat zaika pesh kiya. He flew high in the advertising world par kadam is sanskriti se alag kabhi nahi hue. He could take on layered communication needs aur usko itni aasaani se suljhaya ke hum sab waah kehte reh gaye. If you want to leave a mark in your profession, to Piyush Pandey bano. Advertising ka gold mohur. Goodbye my friend. Alvida," he wrote on X.

Paying her condolences, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on X wrote, "Saddened to hear of the passing of Shri Piyush Pandey. A titan and legend of Indian advertising, he transformed communication by bringing everyday idioms, earthy humor, and genuine warmth into it. Have had opportunities to interact with him on various occasions. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire creative fraternity. His legacy will continue to inspire generations."

Piyush Pandey's sister, Ila Arun, took to social media to mourn the loss of her brother. In an emotional note, she penned, "Dear loved ones,With a devastated, heartbroken, and lifeless spirit, I am writing to inform you that we have lost our dearest and greatest brother, Piyush Pandey, this morning. Further details will be shared by my brother Prasoon Pandey. Rest in peace, dear brother."your sister Ila ji"

She also posted a picture, purportedly from their Bhai Dooj celebrations. The singer can be seen putting a tilak on her brother's forehead.

Musician Ehsaan Noorani also expressed grief over the demise of Piyush Pandey.

"Rest in Peace Piyush Pandey the man who redefined creativity in advertising and creating the most memorable campaigns," he wrote on X.

Pandey, 70, began his advertising journey in 1982 with Ogilvy & Mather India (now Ogilvy India), starting as a trainee account executive before transitioning to the creative side.

With his talent, he literally changed the face of Indian advertising. He was the mastermind behind iconic ad campaigns like Asian Paints' "Har khushi mein rang laaye", Cadbury's "Kuch Khaas Hai", and Fevicol's iconic "Egg" film.

In 2004, Piyush Pandey etched his name in history as the first Asian to serve as jury president at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.