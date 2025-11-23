Shah Rukh Khan pays tribute to 26/11 victims, calls for unity and peace: ‘Those who attack us feel afraid’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan paid tribute to 26/11 terrorist attack victims while addressing the Global Peace Honours 2025 in Mumbai. In a heartfelt note, the 60-year-old actor also paid homage to Pahalgam terror attack and the recent Delhi blast victims. Let's find out what King Khan said.

attended the Global Peace Honours 2025 in Mumbai, where he delivered a heartfelt speech. The actor saluted the spirit and bravery of Indian soldiers and paid tribute to the victims of 26/11 terrorist attack, Pahalgam terror attack, and the recent Delhi blast.

In a heartfelt tribute to the victims of the 3 major mishappenings in India's history, he said, “My humble tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives in the 26/11 terrorist attack, the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the recent Delhi blasts, " ANI reported.

Speaking on stage with a microphone, he acknowledged the role of security personnels on field who tended to the need of the hour. SRK said, my respectful salute to our brave security personnel who were martyred in these attacks.”

Recognising the contribution of jawans, he dedicated few lines for the brave soldiers of the Indian Army. At the same time, he urged the nation to embrace peace and humanity for a stronger future.

“Today, I have been asked to recite these four beautiful lines for the brave soldiers and jawans of the country...When someone asks you what you do, say with pride that I protect the country. If someone asks you how much you earn, smile slightly and say, I earn the blessings of 1.4 billion people. And if they turn around and ask you again, Aren't you ever afraid? Look them in the eye and say, those who attack us feel it," the Pathaan actor noted.

Saluting the undying spirit of the nation and the men in uniform, the Jawan actor said, “Let us all take steps towards peace together.” Advocating for peace and unity in India, he emphasized the importance of overcoming discrimination.

Suggesting that peace is the revolution needed for a better world, he added, “Let us forget the caste, creed, and discrimination around us and walk the path of humanity so that the martyrdom of our heroes for the peace of our country is not in vain. If we have peace amongst us, nothing can shake India.”