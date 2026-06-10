Shah Rukh Khan cheers Alia Bhatt's fierce spy avatar in Alpha: 'Go get them Sigma girl'

Shah Rukh Khan has joined the growing excitement around Alpha, the upcoming Yash Raj Films spy thriller led by Alia Bhatt, after the film's teaser offered audiences their first look at the actress in a high-octane action role.



Soon after the teaser was released, the superstar took to Instagram Stories to congratulate his Dear Zindagi co-star and the team behind the film. Shah Rukh, who is himself one of the most prominent faces of the YRF Spy Universe, shared the teaser and expressed his enthusiasm for the project.

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In a message directed at Alia Bhatt, the actor praised her evolution as a performer and her transition into physically demanding action roles.

“Well done Alia, in years from breaking hearts and now to breaking bones your skill set keeps expanding.”

Also Read | Karan Johar reveals why he unfollowed Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and others

He also had words of appreciation for Bobby Deol, who appears in a key role in the film. Referring to the actor's recent success in playing antagonists, Shah Rukh wrote:

"Lord Bobby....you are so good when you are bad!!! Big hug. And all the best to Shiv and his team."

His note ended with an encouraging message for Alia: "Go get them Sigma Girl."

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's tweet here:

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Alpha Teaser Reveals Sita's Origin Story The one-minute-and-fifty-five-second teaser introduces viewers to Sita, the character played by Alia Bhatt, and traces her journey before she becomes a trained spy.

The teaser opens on Sita's 18th birthday, where she appears to be spending a quiet moment with her father, played by Bobby Deol, at a restaurant. The celebration quickly takes a dramatic turn when he assigns her a dangerous mission within the hotel premises.

The footage then introduces audiences to "Alpha", a covert programme created to train India's next generation of elite soldiers. Recruits are shown undergoing rigorous physical and mental training as they prepare for high-risk assignments in the world of espionage.

Watch Alpha teaser here:

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Alia Bhatt Takes Centre Stage In Action-Packed Sequences As the teaser progresses, it shifts into action mode, showcasing Alia Bhatt in a role unlike any she has previously portrayed on screen.

From intense hand-to-hand combat to large-scale operations, her character is seen tackling multiple adversaries and navigating dangerous situations. The teaser positions Sita as a central figure in a story built around espionage, combat and survival.

First Female-Led Film In The YRF Spy Universe Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role, while Sharvari plays a pivotal character.

The film is notable for being the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, a franchise that includes blockbuster titles such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Pathaan, Tiger 3, War and War 2.

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Alpha has undergone several release date revisions during production. Initially planned for release in 2025, the film was later moved to April before Yash Raj Films announced a 10 July release.

The makers have now advanced the release by a week. Alpha is currently scheduled to hit cinemas worldwide on 3 July.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.