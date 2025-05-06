Did Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra turn into Don and Roma at Met Gala 2025? Fans say ‘blast from the past’

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra were among the celebrities who attended the Met Gala 2025. Their outfits sparked nostalgia among fans and reminded them of their iconic 2006 film, Don. But how?

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala outfits as Don and Roma Shah Rukh and Priyanka's Met Gala outfits held an uncanny resemblance to what they wore at a promotional event for Don.

In Don, Shah Rukh played the iconic role as Don while Priyanka appeared as Roma.

After Don's success, the duo went on to star again in the 2011 sequel, Don 2.

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka as Don and Roma In 2007, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka attended a polo match in Delhi, sometime after Don's release in 2006. While Shah Rukh wore a black suit at the event, Priyanka turned heads in a black-and-white polka-dotted halter-neck dress.

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka at Met Gala For this year's Met Gala in New York, Priyanka arrived holding hands with her husband, singer Nick Jonas. She wore a stunning polka dot suit dress by Olivier Rousteing, going with the theme. Nick, on the other hand, was wearing Bianca Saunders.

Shah Rukh Khan made his debut at the Met Gala this season in an all-black bespoke outfit. He finished off his outfit with crystal chains and a dandy cane, crafted by iconic designer Sabyasachi.

Internet reacts to Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka outfits Talking about Priyanka and Shah Rukh's appearance, someone wrote on Reddit, “Srk & Priyanka were definitely on theme for each other, is this some kind of code language that only they can understand.” “The way they are matching it like this is so funny,” the caption further read.

Responding to the post, a user wrote in the comments, “Blast from the past on another level OP." “The actual Jab they "MET" gala," joked another user, referring to Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's film Jab We Met.

"This is on another level," added someone else.

While Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan attended the MET gala in New York, they were not spotted together at the event.

Bollywood celebs at Met Gala Besides them, Diljit Dosanjh also marked his debut at the Met Gala this year with his maharaja look.

Kiara Advani reminds fans of Aishwarya Rai Mom-to-be Kiara Advani made a splash in a Gaurav Gupta attire.

Flaunting her baby bump, her dress featured a heart-shaped gold breastplate around the strapless neckline that was connected to another gold-plated mini heart on the waist with a chain, referring to the umbilical cord.