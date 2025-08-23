Shah Rukh Khan promotes son Aryan's Netflix web series 'The Bads of Bollywood', shares new song | Watch

Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, on Monday took to social media to promote his Aryan Khan's web series ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood.’ Produced by Red Chillies Entertainments, the series will premiere on OTT platform Netflix on September 18.

Encouraging fans to check out the new song video ‘Badli Si Hawa Hai’ in a post on X, he stated, "Dance floor pe chalegi sirf ye hawa. #BadliSiHawaHai Song Out Now! https://bit.ly/BadliSiHawaHai Watch The Ba***ds of Bollywood, out 18 September, only on Netflix."

Watch 'Badli Si Hawa Hai' song video here:

Reacting to the post, the streaming giant stated, “Hawa toh badalne wali hai.” Social media users also flooded with reactions.

Social media reaction A user wrote, “Just from the song, I can tell what kind of movie it’ll be, full of heart and empathy.”

Another user remarked, “From hawayein in Jab Harry met Sejal to badli si hawa , we saw both King and Prince.”

A third user stated, “Looks promising.”

A fourth user remarked, “This hawa is hitting all the algorithms. Smart move.”

A fifth comment read, "Looks like a lively beach party!

A sixth user replied, “Kuch excitement wali feeling nahi aa rahi.”

More about Netflix series ‘The Bads of Bollywood’ The star cast features Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, and Vijayant Kohli with Rajat Bedi and Gautami Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The description for the comedy drama states, “In this high-stakes drama, an ambitious outsider and his friends navigate the chaotic, larger-than-life, yet uncertain world of Bollywood.”