Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth to share screen in Jailer 2? Mohanlal’s stylist hints at cameo

The buzz around Jailer 2 just got bigger. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan may appear in a cameo alongside Tamil legend Rajinikanth in the much-awaited sequel directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

While the makers have not officially confirmed the news, a post by Mohanlal’s stylist has sent fans into a frenzy online.

Viral Instagram post sparks speculation Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who made a special appearance in the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, is expected to return in the sequel. His stylist, Jishad Shamsudeen, recently shared an AI-generated image on Instagram Stories showing a grey-haired Shah Rukh Khan driving a car, with Mohanlal beside him while Rajinikanth and Shiva Rajkumar sit in the back seat.

The caption of the image suggested that fans are waiting to see such a moment on screen in Jailer 2. Re-sharing the post, Jishad wrote, “Kandippa irukkum (for sure),” seemingly hinting that the scene — and Shah Rukh’s cameo — could indeed happen in the film.

Shah Rukh Khan–Rajinikanth moment in Jailer 2?

The post quickly gained attention on social media, fuelling speculation that the sequel might bring together some of the biggest stars from Indian cinema.

Mithun Chakraborty had hinted earlier Interestingly, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty had earlier hinted at Shah Rukh Khan’s presence in the film during an interview with Siti Cinema last December.

Speaking about the project, he said, “My next is Jailer 2, where everybody is against me. Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, Ramya Krishnan, Shiva Rajkumar, all their characters are against me.”

His remark suggested that he might play the antagonist in the sequel, though the film’s makers have not officially confirmed the casting details yet.

A star-studded sequel in the making The original Jailer, released in 2023, became a massive hit across India. Rajinikanth played Muthuvel Pandian IPS, also known as Tiger, while Mohanlal appeared in a cameo as his friend Mathew. Shiva Rajkumar also had a memorable special appearance as Narasimha.

For the sequel, both Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar are expected to reprise their roles. Actor Vijay Sethupathi is also rumoured to appear in the film.

First on-screen collaboration? If Shah Rukh Khan indeed appears in Jailer 2, it would mark the first time he shares the screen with Rajinikanth. The two icons have been connected through pop culture references before — including a cameo featuring Rajinikanth’s character Chitti in Ra.One and the tribute song “Lungi Dance” in Chennai Express.

The sequel is expected to hit theatres later this summer, and fans are eagerly waiting to see whether the film delivers this dream collaboration.

