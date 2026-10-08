Shah Rukh Khan recalls Nana Patekar slapping his hand once, reveals his ‘strange way of affection’ as actor dies

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan revisited memories with veteran actor Nana Patekar, who passed away today. The 75-year-old senior actor died on Thursday morning after suffering from a cardiac arrest. He was at his house in Goa.

Shah Rukh Khan calls Nana Patekar his ‘mentor, teacher, critic’ Taking to X, Shah Rukh Khan penned a note for Nana Patekar. Both have starred together in films Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and Shakti: The Power.

Calling Patekar his "mentor, teacher, critic and friend", Khan shared advice shared by the late actor.

Khan revealed that Patekar slapped his hand during their first meeting. Khan recalled that he was awestruck and awkward in front of Nana Patekar and began fiddling with his hair. To this, Nana slapped his hand away and told him, “Hero ki tarah Baal mat bana...tu actor hai”.

"He didn't flatter you. He didn't tell you what you wanted to hear. He told you what you needed to hear. That was Nana. Straightforward. Rough, honest and had the most beautiful smile. He always had a strange way of showing affection. He would shout at you first, and then somewhere between the third or fourth insult, you realised you were being hugged. He loved me and I loved him back. He was a mentor, a teacher, a critic and a friend who beat me and everyone else around him in carrom game after game and relished his victories," wrote Shah Rukh Khan.

Khan regretted not spending more time with Nana Patekar. He wished to have more conversations, arguments, tea and games of carrom with the actor who is no more.

"Nana your intensity, laughter, madness and love will always stay with us. I just wish we had time to have more conversations, another argument, another cup of tea and a game of carrom. You have left a void not only in the world of cinema but in the hearts of all Indians and the world. All I can say is, I will miss you dearly and carry your words in my heart till the end of time....'hero banne ke chakar mein actor mat khona' May your soul rest in peace Nana and Allah bless you. The Heavens will be blessed to have you... a masterful actor and an unbeatable carrom champion. Love you and miss you dearly!! Too soon my Hero Actor! RIP," Khan added.

Nana Patekar's cause of death Nana Patekar's cause of death is said to be a severe cardiac arrest. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes. His death was confirmed by his son.