Shah Rukh Khan remains India’s richest actor with ₹10,000 crore net worth despite 20% dip

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan retains his crown as India's wealthiest actor with a fortune of ₹10,000 crore, according to the Hurun India Rich List 2026 released on September 24.

While he comfortably holds the top spot, his wealth declined by 20% from ₹12,490 crore a year earlier. According to a Business Today report, Hurun did not specify a reason for this year-on-year drop.

SRK's triumphs combined wealth of Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan Shah Rukh Khan's financial dominance in the entertainment sector is stark when compared to his peers, the publication reported.

Amitabh Bachchan secured the second position on the Hurun list with a net worth of ₹4,000 crore, a significant jump from his previous ₹1,630 crore valuation. Salman Khan entered the rich list at ₹3,000 crore, followed by Hrithik Roshan at ₹2,500 crore.

The combined wealth of Bachchan, Salman, and Roshan amounts to ₹9,500 crore—still ₹500 crore less than Shah Rukh Khan's standalone fortune.

Notably, Juhi Chawla, who was listed at ₹7,790 crore in the 2025 list, did not feature in the 2026 rankings.

KKR goldmine and Red Chillies Entertainment The bulk of the superstar's billionaire status is anchored not in his acting fees, but in his corporate holdings, Business Today reported.

Speaking to the BBC in 2025, Hurun's chief researcher Anas Rahman Junaid noted that King Khan's wealth is primarily driven by his stakes in Red Chillies Entertainment—his production and visual effects studio—and Knight Riders Sports, which owns the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and other overseas franchise teams.

The IPL franchise has proven to be a massive wealth multiplier.

According to a January report by Siasat, Khan paid ₹165 crore for a 55% stake in KKR in 2008, when the team was valued at ₹300 crore. Current media valuations place the franchise's worth between ₹13,000 crore and ₹15,000 crore. This puts Khan's stake at an estimated ₹7,000 crore to ₹8,000 crore, representing a return of more than 40 times his original investment.

Reports in January also indicated that King Khan planned to buy an additional 35% of KKR from the Mehta Group (which currently holds 45%). If finalised, the deal—reportedly worth around ₹4,000 crore—would take his share in the franchise to nearly 90%, though this transaction remains officially unconfirmed.

Mannat renovations While King Khan's sea-facing Bandra residence, Mannat, is a major cultural landmark, its widely reported valuation of ₹300 crore accounts for only about 3% of his total Hurun wealth.

The property is currently undergoing a ₹25-crore renovation to add two more floors spanning approximately 7,000 sq ft, along with a newly designed gallery for greeting fans. The construction is slated for completion by December 2026.

‘King’ release On the cinematic front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next major theatrical release, King, scheduled for 24 December 2026.