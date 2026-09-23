Shah Rukh Khan remains India's richest actor despite net worth drop of ₹2,500 cr, Amitabh Bachchan and Salman see growth

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wealth has taken a hit in the last year. According to the M3M Hurun India list 2026, Khan's net worth has dropped by almost ₹2,490 crore. His current net worth is estimated to be ₹10,000 crore. It includes the actor's income from films, commercials and his businesses, including Red Chillies Entertainment and Knight Riders Sports.
Previously, Hurun India’s 2025 list mentioned Shah Rukh Khan’s net worth at ₹12,490 crore.
Despite the drop, Khan continues to be the richest actor in India. A year after officially becoming a billionaire, Khan has maintained his top spot in the richest actor list.
In the second spot on the list is Amitabh Bachchan, who went from a ₹1,630 crore net worth in 2025 to a ₹4,000 crore net worth in 2026. He is followed by Salman Khan with a net worth of ₹3,000 crore.
Hrithik Roshan, who witnessed growth in terms of wealth with a net worth of ₹2,500 crore, secured the fourth spot. He was the third richest actor in India last year.
Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher at Hurun India said that this year's list “captures a year in which wealth creation outpaced the stock market”.
The latest list was released on September 23.
This year, India added 27 dollar billionaires over the past year, pushing the total count to 391, compared with 237 five years ago. The broader rich list grew by 128 people from last year and by 803 over five years.
Mumbai, home to multiple celebrities, has the largest number of rich listers at 465. It is followed by New Delhi with 236 and Bengaluru with 129.
Gautam Adani has emerged as the richest man in India and Asia with a total wealth of ₹9.23 lakh crore or $96 billion as per the list.
Adani and family have secured the top spot on the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026, dethroning Mukesh Ambani and family. According to the list, Adani's wealth saw a growth of about 13% to ₹9.23 lakh crore. On the other hand, Ambani’s wealth reportedly declined by 10% to ₹8.63 lakh crore, added the report.
Adani leads Ambani by ₹59,400 crore.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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