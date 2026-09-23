Shah Rukh Khan remains India's richest actor despite net worth drop of ₹2,500 cr, Amitabh Bachchan and Salman see growth

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wealth has taken a hit in the last year. According to the M3M Hurun India list 2026, Khan's net worth has dropped by almost ₹2,490 crore. His current net worth is estimated to be ₹10,000 crore. It includes the actor's income from films, commercials and his businesses, including Red Chillies Entertainment and Knight Riders Sports.
Previously, Hurun India’s 2025 list mentioned Shah Rukh Khan’s net worth at ₹12,490 crore.
Despite the drop, Khan continues to be the richest actor in India. A year after officially becoming a billionaire, Khan has maintained his top spot in the richest actor list.
In the second spot on the list is Amitabh Bachchan, who went from a ₹1,630 crore net worth in 2025 to a ₹4,000 crore net worth in 2026. He is followed by Salman Khan with a net worth of ₹3,000 crore.
Hrithik Roshan, who witnessed growth in terms of wealth with a net worth of ₹2,500 crore, secured the fourth spot. He was the third richest actor in India last year.
Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher at Hurun India said that this year's list “captures a year in which wealth creation outpaced the stock market”.
The latest list was released on September 23.
This year, India added 27 dollar billionaires over the past year, pushing the total count to 391, compared with 237 five years ago. The broader rich list grew by 128 people from last year and by 803 over five years.
Mumbai, home to multiple celebrities, has the largest number of rich listers at 465. It is followed by New Delhi with 236 and Bengaluru with 129.
Gautam Adani has emerged as the richest man in India and Asia with a total wealth of ₹9.23 lakh crore or $96 billion as per the list.
Adani and family have secured the top spot on the M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026, dethroning Mukesh Ambani and family. According to the list, Adani's wealth saw a growth of about 13% to ₹9.23 lakh crore. On the other hand, Ambani’s wealth reportedly declined by 10% to ₹8.63 lakh crore, added the report.
Adani leads Ambani by ₹59,400 crore.