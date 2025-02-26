Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and their kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan are soon going to move out of their iconic residence, Mannat. As per sources, the Khan family will now be shifting to a luxury flat in the Pali Hill area of Mumbai.

Why is Shah Rukh Khan leaving Mannat? The decision comes as Mannat annexe will undergo renovation and extension work for almost two years.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the Bollywood superstar has leased four floors of the Pali Hill flat for a whopping ₹24 lakh rent per month. Each floor has one flat, spacious enough for the Khan family and their security and staff, as per sources.

Reportedly, the flat was built by film producer Vashu Bhagnani.

Shah Rukh Khan's production company, Red Chillies Entertainment, reportedly signed a leave and license agreement with Vashu Bhagnani's children, son Jackky Bhagnani and daughter Deepshika Deshmukh, the co-owners of the property Puja Casa.

Business Standard reported that the Pathaan actor has leased two duplex apartments located on the first, second, seventh, and eighth floors of the Palli Hill building.

Last November, Gauri Khan moved to the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) for permission to add two more floors at the Mannat annexe.

Mannat In 2001, Shah Rukh Khan bought the heritage bungalow, Mannat which has now become an iconic landmark in the city. Located in the andstand area of Bandra, the property costed him ₹13.32 crore on a 99-year lease.

Valued at approximately ₹200 crore, Mannat is a sprawling 27,000-square-foot mansion spread across six floors. The sea-facing property boasts grand interiors, luxurious living spaces, an expansive library, a fully equipped gym, a private theatre, and a lavish terrace.

Shah Rukh's office, where he manages Red Chillies Entertainment, is also housed at Mannat.