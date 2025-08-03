‘Please brag about me…’: Shah Rukh Khan's witty reply to wife Gauri as she celebrates his National Award win

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan finally bagged his first National Award. His win was celebrated by him and his wife, Gauri Khan. On social media, Gauri even dedicated a post to Shah Rukh, Rani Mukerji, and Karan Johar and added that she is ready to proudly brag about them forever.

Shah Rukh Khan's National Award win For the unversed, the winners of the 71st National Film Awards were announced on Friday. Among the winners were Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey in the Best Actor category. Rani Mukerji won in the Best Actress category, and Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani won in the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment category.

Shah Rukh's reply to Gauri Khan Sharing pictures with Karan, Shah Rukh and Rani, Gauri congratulated them and wrote, "Three of my absolute favourites just WON big…and so did our hearts When talent meets goodness, magic happens – So proud, and so ready to brag about them forever!"

In response, Shah Rukh wrote back, requesting her to brag about him during their dinner.

He said, “Please brag about me to me when we sit for dinner tonight… thanks for producing the film.”

Shah Rukh Khan won the prestigious National Award for his film Jawan.

The film is directed by Atlee. It is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Shah Rukh and Gauri's banner, Red Chillies Entertainment. The film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Several celebrities have congratulated Shah Rukh on his first National Award.

Suhana Khan to Shah Rukh Khan Meanwhile, Shah Rukh and Gauri's daughter, actor Suhana Khan, also congratulated the actor and shared a major throwback picture with him. In the caption, she wrote, “From bedtime stories to stories that leave a mark, no one tells them like you. Congratulations. Love you the most."

Replying to Suhana's post, Shah Rukh also said, “Thank you baby. Hope I can continue to entertain you with the bedtime stories… they don’t seem to be working like they used to. Guess I’ll just have to make do with my movies working then… ha ha."