Shah Rukh Khan melts hearts, reveals his ‘film family’ after Salman Khan calls him outsider: ‘That’s why I am a star…'

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan were together, marking a rare joint appearance at the Joy Forum in Riyadh. At the event, the Khans opened up about their career and films at length. This is when Salman Khan talked about Shah Rukh Khan's success story in Bollywood despite being an outsider.

Shah Rukh Khan corrects Salman Khan for calling him outsider In a video from Riyadh, the three Khans are seen seated together during the conversation with the host. Salman Khan candidly said, "Aamir comes from a film background, and so do I, but this man here (Shah Rukh Khan) didn’t. He came from Delhi and struggled.”

However, he was interrupted midway by Shah Rukh Khan.

The Jawan actor stopped Khan as he corrected him by revealing his ‘film family.’

Shah Rukh Khan said, “May I interrupt, Salman, sorry. I also come from a film family. Salman’s family is my family, and Aamir’s family is my family. That’s why I’m a star.”

Aamir Khan also joined the conversation. He quipped, “So now you know how Shah Rukh is a star.” The three of them had big smiles on their faces as the audience cheered loudly for them.

Netizens react to Shah Rukh Khan's remark Shah Rukh Khan's reply is melting hearts on the internet. Reacting to the video, a user wrote on Reddit, “This was sweet.”

“Such a classy answer by SRK,” wrote another.

One more said, “Salman working for Srk PR Group.”

“Shahrukh has the best comebacks,” added someone else.

Shah Rukh Khan's journey from Delhi to Mumbai Shah Rukh Khan’s journey from Delhi to becoming one of the biggest stars in the world is quite popular among Bollywood lovers. Khan began his career on television with shows like Fauji and Circus before making his film debut with Deewana (1992). He became the new sensation after risking his career and playing anti-hero roles in Baazigar, Darr, and Anjaam. With time, he went on to become the romance king of Bollywood with blockbusters like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan Meanwhile, the event, Salman Khan looked dapper in a blue coat, black shirt, and matching black trousers. Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan opted for an all-black look for the event.

Recently, all three Khans were seen in their individual cameo appearances in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Bads of Bollywood.