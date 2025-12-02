Shah Rukh Khan’s Class 12 marks go viral as old college admission form resurfaces online. See here

An old photograph allegedly showing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's admission form from Hansraj College of the Delhi University has gone viral on the internet. Triggering a wave of nostalgia, the image features key details about the actor, especially his subject-wise marks in Class XII. The picture goes on to cement the fact that Shah Rukh was a bright student during his academic career.

How much Shah Rukh Khan scored in Class 12? For fans curious about how the Jawan actor's Class XII marks, the admission form shared on Reddit by r/BollyBlindsNGossip offers a glimpse into his all-around performance.

Check the post here.

As per the document, SRK received 92 marks in his elective paper and 78 marks each in Physics and Mathematics. He scored 51 in English. Shah Rukh Khan, now 60, completed his schooling at St Columba’s School in the national capital. He was also famous for his regular participation in sports and other cultural activities. Later, he pursued a BA (Hons) in Economics from Hansraj College from 1985 to 1988.

After that, Shah Rukh joined Jamia Millia Islamia for a Master's degree in Mass Communications. He was unable to sit in the final year exams due to a shortage of attendance, as he had already left for Mumbai to pursue his acting career.

During his college years, Shah Rukh remained active in sports and theatre, balancing his time between academics and stage performances. He began working with Barry John during his initial years and later transitioned into television before rising to fame in films.

Netizens react In the comments section of the Reddit post, several users have shared their views on Shah Rukh's academic career. "Considering it was the 80s, those are pretty good marks," one person wrote.

Another added, "Major in economics wow".

A third person added, "Pretty good marks, from what I heard from my parents. They justify their lower marks by saying that those were considered very good in their generation."

On the work front, Shah Rukh is currently filming Siddharth Anand's action thriller, King. Apart from Shah Rukh, the film will also feature his daughter, Suhana Khan, as well as Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and Rani Mukerji, among others.

FAQs What was Shah Rukh Khan's debut film? Shah Rukh Khan's first film was Deewana in 1992.

When will King release in theatres? The film King is expected to be released in 2026.

Who has directed King? King is helmed by Siddharth Anand, who earlier worked with Shah Rukh in Pathaan.