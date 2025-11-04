Shah Rukh Khan’s hilarious confession about Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham shoot goes viral

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned nostalgic — and a little cheeky — while recalling his experience of filming the romantic number Suraj Hua Maddham from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001). During an interaction with fans in Mumbai on Sunday, the actor burst out laughing when a still from the iconic song appeared on the screen behind him, joking that he felt “exploited” after noticing how sheer his shirt looked on camera.

Advertisement

“Mujhe ye nahi pata tha ki meri shirt itni transparent hogi. Jab maine badi screen par dekha, tab realise hua — ‘Oye ye kya hai, main toh nanga hoon!’” he said, leaving the audience in splits. “That was odd. Mere toh muscles bhi aise nahi the jaise ab hai. Jab bhi main ye dekhta hoon, thoda sa shy ho jata hoon. Mujhe lagta hai ki is film mein mujhe exploit kiya gaya tha,” he added with a laugh.

Also Read | Full of gratitude: Shah Rukh Khan to fans on birthday

In the Sonu Nigam-sung track, Khan shared sizzling chemistry with Kajol amid the scenic backdrop of Egypt — a sequence that went on to become one of Bollywood’s most memorable romantic visuals.

The other cast included Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol.

Advertisement

Directed by Karan Johar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham remains one of the biggest hits of Shah Rukh Khan’s career, celebrated for its emotional storytelling, lavish sets, and unforgettable music. It hit the theatres in 2001.

The actor, who celebrated his 60th birthday on Sunday, spent the day interacting with around 200 fans. He also opened up about the box-office failure of Ra.One (2011), his son Aryan Khan’s upcoming directorial series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and his next big-screen project King, which marks the film debut of his daughter Suhana Khan. SRK released the teaser of King on his birthday.

He was last seen in in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in 2023. In King, he has reunited with his Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan are also part of the film.