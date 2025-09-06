Shah Rukh Khan’s salt-and-pepper look goes viral as he shoots for ‘King’ in Poland with Arshad Warsi

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently filming Siddharth Anand’s upcoming action drama ‘King’ in Warsaw, Poland, alongside Arshad Warsi. New images and videos from the set have surfaced online, drawing widespread attention and renewed excitement for the highly anticipated film.

SRK sports a new look as he begins filming ‘King’ In the circulating pictures, Shah Rukh Khan is seen in a salt-and-pepper look, which fans have praised as both stylish and powerful. Wearing black sunglasses and visible tattoos, the actor exudes confidence and charisma.

In one viral video, Khan is seen walking towards the set, surrounded by camera equipment and crew, while another clip shows him covering himself with a black hoodie as he exits a car. His longtime manager Pooja Dadlani and director Siddharth Anand are also spotted in the footage.

Arshad Warsi also begins shooting for ‘King’ Actor Arshad Warsi, who recently began shooting for ‘King’, was photographed on location with his son. His addition to the cast has sparked curiosity, with many eager to see his role in a project that blends action, drama, and a powerful ensemble.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, ‘King’ is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of the year. The film also marks the big-screen debut of Suhana Khan, who was last seen in Netflix’s ‘The Archies’. She joins a star-studded cast that includes Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Anil Kapoor, and Abhay Verma.