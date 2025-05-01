Shah Rukh Khan says Deepika Padukone’s best role is being Dua’s Mom: ‘She is really wonderful’

The inaugural WAVES Summit took place on Thursday and saw several Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Among them was Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar who joined a session, titled The Journey: From Outsider To Ruler.

Deepika Padukone at WAVES Summit At the event, Deepika who moved to Mumbai at 18, said, "Today when I look back at the journey... For an 18-year-old to move to a big city... It was a big decision to make. Those little things, having to navigate life with trial and error. Overall, when I look back I say not bad, well done.

"I am actually going to tell myself I have done pretty well. You don't really sit back and look at the journey. I don't celebrate the moments too much. I look at things in a straightforward way," said Deepika.

She went on to share details of her “me time” when she focuses on everyday things to run her house.

"There's a study where all the mail comes... I sort out all of it... Cleaning the kitchen, checking vegetable stock for the week, laundry... I don't know any other way. Maybe because I started out this way. I didn't have a big house earlier. I didn't have house help," the actor who made her debut with Om Shanti Om shared.

Shah Rukh Khan about Deepika Padukone as Dua's mother Shah Rukh, who also was Deepika's first co-star, praised the actor.

"The role she is going to play the best, is that of a mother, to Dua. She is really going to be a wonderful mom," he said.

Deepika is married to actor Ranveer Singh. Together they welcomed their daughter Dua.

Celebs at WAVES Summit in Mumbai Besides Deepika and Shah Rukh, others at the event were Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Hema Malini, Chiranjeevi and others.

The four-day event, which aims to position India as a global hub for media, entertainment and digital innovation by bringing together creators, celebrities, start ups, industry leaders and policy-makers from across the world. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.