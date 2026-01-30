Shah Rukh Khan sends best wishes to ‘strong and feisty’ Rani Mukerji for Mardaani 3

Rani Mukerji is back on the big screen with the third instalment of the Mardaani film series, and her latest release, Mardaani 3, has had a decent start at the Indian box office as it begins its theatrical run today. The action thriller brings audiences once again face to face with Mukerji’s fierce character, ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy, and has already sparked conversations from fans, critics and fellow celebrities alike.

SRK extends support for his ‘feisty and strong’ friend Rani Mukerji As the film hit theatres on Friday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to send heartfelt wishes to his friend and colleague ahead of the release.

Khan praised Mukerji’s strong on-screen persona, calling her not just a formidable performer but also “feisty, strong and compassionate” in real life. His message, shared just hours before the release, underlined his support for the film and his admiration for Mukerji’s enduring impact on Indian cinema.

On X, Khan wrote: “Just from the heart….to my Rani ‘Mardaani’ all my best wishes. I am sure you will be feisty, strong & compassionate in Mardaani 3 like u are in the real world too (sic).”

Fans responded with warmth, with many echoing his praise for Mukerji’s performance and anticipating another powerful role from the veteran actor.

The third film in the Mardaani franchise follows ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy as she investigates the unsettling disappearance of dozens of young girls across several regions in India. Alongside Mukerji, the cast includes Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad in key roles, helping bring depth to the high-stakes narrative.

Early box office figures suggest a modest opening, with ticket sales reflecting a steady but unspectacular turnout as the film competes with other strong releases this season. Despite its gradual start, industry observers point out that positive word of mouth and strong performances could fuel improved collections over the weekend and into the first week.

Reception and Audience Response Alongside box office tracking, social media reactions indicate that many audiences are responding positively to Mukerji’s portrayal. Some reviews describe her performance as “intense, hard-hitting” and reflective of the character’s emotional and physical strength, helping to anchor the film’s gritty tone and complex subject matter.

At the same time, some viewers have mixed feelings about aspects of the film, such as the development of supporting characters or the narrative’s pacing, particularly in the second half.

Online discussions reflect a range of opinions, with many praising Mukerji’s conviction and screen presence even when their overall impressions of the film vary.