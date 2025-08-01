Shah Rukh Khan shares heartfelt message after winning National Award for Jawan: 'Overwhelmed with the love'

Shah Rukh Khan has been honoured with the National Film Award for Best Actor for his powerful performance in ‘Jawan’. The actor shared his joy and gratitude through a video message on social media, thanking those who supported him along the way.

In his caption, Shah Rukh wrote: “Thank you for honouring me with the National Award. Thanks to the jury, the I&B ministry. Iss samman ke liye Bharat Sarkar ka dhanyawaad. Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me. Half a hug to everyone today (sic).”

Shah Rukh also said, “Needless to say, I am overwhelmed with gratitude, pride, and humility. To be honoured with a National Award is a moment I will cherish for a lifetime. Thank you so much to the jury, the Chairman, the I&B Ministry, and to everyone who thought I was worthy of this honour.”

Thanking his directors, SRK said, “I want to thank all my directors and writers—especially for the year 2023. So, thank you Raju sir (Rajkumar Hirani), thank you Sid (Siddharth Anand), and a special thanks to Atlee sir for giving me the opportunity in Jawan and trusting me to deliver and be worthy of this award. Atlee sir, this is like when you say, ‘Massss!’”

He also extended gratitude to his team and said, “I also want to thank my management, my team, my stylists—they bear with my eccentricities and endless demands with patience. They give me their full attention and make me look much better than I actually am—like right now.”

“To my wife and kids, who over the last two years have given me so much love—as if I am the kid in the house, and they want only the best for me. They know my obsession with cinema takes me away from them, yet they bear it all with a smile,” said King Khan, with a smile.

