Shah Rukh Khan sparks frenzy on Kolkata arrival to meet Lionel Messi, son AbRam tags along. Watch

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has finally reached Kolkata ahead of his meeting with football legend Lionel Messi. The King actor was spotted arriving at Kolkata airport in the early hours of Saturday. To catch his one glimpse, fans waited in a huge crowd outside the arrival gate at the airport.

Shah Rukh Khan was accompanied by his youngest son, AbRam Khan.

Several videos have surfaced online. In them, Khan is seen walking out of the airport gate with his son, AbRam Khan. His manager, Pooj Dadlani, was also seen with them. She was with her daughter.

Shah Rukh Khan with AbRam Khan at Kolkata airport In a video, he is seen swiftly exiting the airport with tight security around him. He was seen holding AbRam's hand as the father-son duo made their way.

Fans could only see Shah Rukh Khan briefly. However, they turned it into a festival as they greeted him with loud cheers. Some were also heard whistling.

The actor looked handsome as ever in his casual look. He wore light grey pants with a dark jacket and a black beanie. His son opted for an all-black look.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan dropped hints about meeting Messi in Kolkata. However, he never confirmed until now.

On Thursday, Shah Rukh took to social media and teased fans, saying that he would be sharing the stage with the football star at an event. It is scheduled on 13 December, taking place at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Taking to his X account, formerly known as Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan shared, “This time round not planning my Knight in Kolkata… and hoping the day ride is completely ‘Messi’. See you guys on the 13th at the Salt Lake Stadium.”

Messi arrives in Kolkata Meanwhile, the Barcelona legend touched down in the early hours of Saturday in Kolkata. His arrival at the international terminal was met with fans who chanted, shouted and raised flags for their favourite.

However, fans were left disappointed as Messi was whisked out through the VIP gate under beefed-up security. A heavy convoy was placed to escort him to his hotel, where another huge crowd waited for him.

Messi arrived with Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul.

