Shah Rukh Khan confirms romance with Deepika Padukone in King, says 'pyaar toh zaroor hoga'

Bollywood’s beloved superstar Shah Rukh Khan has finally confirmed what fans have long been speculating — his upcoming film King will indeed feature a romantic angle with Deepika Padukone.

SRK and Deepika Padukone to have a romantic storyline in King The revelation came during a recent fan interaction, where Bollywood's King Khan spoke about the concept of the film while offering a few tantalising hints about what audiences can expect.

Speaking about King, Shah Rukh said, “I don’t want to give out too much of the story of 'King'. Once more and more assets come up, you’ll know more about the film. There are several characters in the film. The idea behind the film is that we end up taking big decisions when we end up taking things personally. We should think whether what we are doing is right or not. Also, we are not going to take any sides in 'King'. If you like our thought, then do follow it. Ya fir burai hi karte rehna!”

Later, when a fan shouted their love for him, the 60-year-old actor smiled and replied, "Mere saath film mein Deepika Padukone bhi hai. Pyaar toh zaroor hoga!" (I have Deepika with me, so love will obviously be there.)

SRK-Deepika Padukone collaborations over the years Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone share one of Bollywood’s most cherished on-screen partnerships, built on a string of memorable collaborations that have defined modern Hindi cinema.

Their journey began with Deepika’s dream debut opposite SRK in Om Shanti Om (2007), a film that not only catapulted her to stardom but also established their undeniable chemistry. The duo reunited in Rohit Shetty’s blockbuster Chennai Express (2013), where their comic timing and romantic spark contributed to the film’s massive success.

A few years later, they brought emotional depth to Happy New Year (2014), before reuniting again in Pathaan (2023), Siddharth Anand’s spy thriller that became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

And then we had Atlee's Jawan (2023), where the two blew the audience away with their emotional performances.

Also Read | King movie first look unveiled! Shah Rukh Khan teases trailer on 60th birthday

Their effortless chemistry and emotional depth have consistently lit up the big screen, making their pairing one of the most successful in contemporary Hindi cinema.

Over the years, SRK and Deepika’s collaborations have balanced glamour, emotional intensity, and effortless charm — a combination that audiences continue to adore and eagerly anticipate seeing once more in King.

More about King King, directed by Siddharth Anand, is co-produced by Marflix Entertainment and Red Chillies Entertainment, and is expected to blend high-octane action with emotional storytelling.

The film also stars Suhana Khan — Shah Rukh’s daughter — in what is said to be her major big-screen debut, along with Abhay Verma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Bachchan, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.